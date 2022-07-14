ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four companies responsible for most US greenhouse gas, methane emissions: report

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Four energy companies—Exxon, ConocoPhillips, Hilcorp and Occidental Petroleum—are the top sources in the U.S. of both greenhouse gas emissions in general and methane emissions, according to a report issued Thursday by environmental groups Ceres and the Clean Air Task Force.

The report, based on data submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from major oil and gas producers, found wide variation in emissions among companies, with the highest-emitting companies producing methane emissions nearly 24 times more intense than those with the lowest emissions.

Hilcorp led for total methane emissions in 2020, followed by ExxonMobil, Occidental and ConocoPhillips, according to the research. The companies collectively reported more than 300,000 metric tons in methane emissions.

The report found equipment operation was also a major determinant of emissions intensity. For example, it found companies that practice flaring, or burning off extra natural gas, had more intense carbon dioxide emissions, and those that used pneumatic controllers — which control for factors like pressure and temperature but emit natural gas in the process — comprised 62 percent of methane emissions.

The organizations only analyzed statistics oil and gas companies are required by law to divulge to the EPA. It does not include data on other sources of emissions such as so-called super-emitters, which comprise 8-12 percent of methane emissions from the industry.

Methane emissions have been the subject of increased scrutiny in recent years, as the gas is both more than 80 times as potent as CO2 in its first 20 years and the source of about 0.5 degrees Celsius in global warming to date. Due to its short atmospheric life relative to other greenhouse gases, climatologists have identified methane reduction as one of the easiest paths to emissions reduction and warming mitigation.

“This new report makes clear what experts have long known: There are clear steps oil and gas producers can take to reduce their methane and other greenhouse gas emissions,” Lesley Feldman, a senior Analyst at Clean Air Task Force, said in a statement. “Some are taking those steps while others are not, and federal and state regulations are key to ensuring we can standardize best practices across the industry.”

The Hill has reached out to Exxon, ConocoPhillips, Occidental and Hilcorp for comment.

Comments / 11

Tom Elhard
3d ago

Remember when the Olympics were in China . And China stopped all manufacturing plants to shut down. But it was a week before the Olympics started and it was still smog city . Then the trade winds came and cleaned the city out so those that went to the Olympics said it was a great city and that was in 2014 . But one should ask where did the smog end up ? Yes right in the US . Look and learn .

Reply
8
Tom Elhard
3d ago

Pollution is global. But all of man can change that , but not with people who put ( the grant money they make ) before facts .

Reply
4
Mark Bishop
3d ago

Realistically, I would suspect that our Federal government is the overall largest polluter in our country.

Reply
4
