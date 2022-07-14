ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man shot in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KOKI FOX 23
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in...

www.fox23.com

KTUL

Tulsa police identify victim from downtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman that was killed in a shooting that happened at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning. TPD has identified the 18-year-old as Serenity McAdoo. McAdoo arrived by private car to a hospital in Tulsa shortly after...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police, firefighters at car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Hit-And-Run Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car. Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car. Police say they found a pistol magazine in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Brother, Sister Arrested For Larceny By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
RED OAK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman stabbed in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found with stab wounds in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Tulsa police said the woman was found stumbling around East 27th Street North, just west of North Wheeling Avenue with stabbing injuries. She was taken to the hospital but is not believed to have...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Vandals caught at Chandler Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks took to Facebook to remind the community there are consequences for vandalism. Four adults were caught spray-painting the rocks on the lower levels of Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Parks. The post said they group of adults will be charged with...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Police said three suspects that do not live at the home fled the scene after an argument and gunshots were heard. The victim is expected to be okay.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD searching for suspect after elderly man robbed, beaten

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe robbed and beat an elderly man in his home. Police say the incident happened the afternoon of July 7, when the victim had just returned to his home and he was approached by the suspect pushing a bike.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Tulsa Construction School begins building first house

TULSA, Okla. — A program to help formerly incarnated people reached a major milestone today. Saturday morning, students from the North Tulsa Construction School began building their first house. The program teams students, nonprofits and other supporters to teach former prisoners new skills so they can return to the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Body Of Missing 4-Year-Old Found Along Arkansas River

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has recovered the body of a missing four-year-old boy who was swept away Friday night along the Arkansas River west of Sand Springs. Troopers say the OHP Marine Enforcement Division found the boy underwater a little after 10 a.m. Saturday. A father was riding a...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Elderly couple seriously injured in hit, run crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 13 just past noon, a hit and run incident occurred near Highway 64 and Airport Road. A white truck with a grill guard/push guard hit the back of a Nissan SUV at a stop light. The woman in her 20's driving the truck,...
TULSA, OK

