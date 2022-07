Eventually, people will want to eat. And if your craft brewery doesn’t have its own kitchen and sell food onsite, your guests will go somewhere else to find it,. About three years since opening in downtown Huntsville, Rocket Republic finally has food together. Not only is there a kitchen going, it’s run by Huntsville’s hottest restaurateurs right now: Stephanie Mell and Matt Mell, the married couple behind ventures like Purveyor, Catacomb 435 and Sea Salt, among others.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO