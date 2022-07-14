ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man shot in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating a shooting in...

www.krmg.com

KRMG

Police, firefighters at car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police: Woman rams car into ex-girlfriend’s car

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police identify woman killed near Center of the Universe

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 7/18/22: Tulsa police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Tulsa police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was killed in shooting near the Center of the Universe overnight. A security guard called 911 around 3 a.m. after he heard gunshots in the the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman carjacked eating lunch in Hillcrest parking garage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a woman was eating her lunch in a hospital parking garage near 11the and Utica when she was carjacked. TPD says they were called out to Hillcrest Hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery and carjacking. They say the woman was...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

BEAT THE HEAT: Where to find cooling stations in the Tulsa area

With temperatures forecast to remain above 100° for several days, it’s important for people to avoid heat illness. Multiple cooling stations are available for the public to use. Tulsa County Social Services Cooling Station 2401 Charles Page Blvd. Tulsa OK 74127 | Open 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Actor Sophia Bush weds in Tulsa, raises awareness for Greenwood

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has grabbed international attention thanks to actor and activist Sophia Bush. Bush and her husband, Oklahoma native Grant Hughes, wed last month at Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art. Details of their wedding, including stunning pictures from the ceremony, were shared in an article for Vogue.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Gas falls below $4 a gallon at stations across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Finally some relief at the pump, as gas prices continue to go down a little for the fourth straight week. Friday morning gas prices fell below $4.00 a gallon for the first time since mid May, according to AAA Oklahoma. FOX23 News set out Friday morning...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Coweta Man who Fraudulently Obtained Almost $200,000 in loans pleads guilty

TULSA, Okla. — A Coweta, Okla. man who received nearly $200,000 from the Small Business Administration after fraudulently applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EDIL) and a Paycheck Protect Program (PPP) loan pleaded guilty in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Scott Wayne Jarman, 49, pleaded guilty...
COWETA, OK
KRMG

Baker Hughes plans to close Broken Arrow location

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One of the world’s largest oil field service companies, Baker Hughes, says they plan to close their site in Broken Arrow. That location employs around 170 people. Baker Hughes says they will not close until 2023. In a brief statement the Houston-based company said:
BROKEN ARROW, OK

