Man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 7/18/22: Tulsa police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Tulsa police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was killed in shooting near the Center of the Universe overnight. A security guard called 911 around 3 a.m. after he heard gunshots in the the...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a woman was eating her lunch in a hospital parking garage near 11the and Utica when she was carjacked. TPD says they were called out to Hillcrest Hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery and carjacking. They say the woman was...
With temperatures forecast to remain above 100° for several days, it’s important for people to avoid heat illness. Multiple cooling stations are available for the public to use. Tulsa County Social Services Cooling Station 2401 Charles Page Blvd. Tulsa OK 74127 | Open 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The body of a missing four-year-old was recovered Saturday in the Arkansas River, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was last seen Friday night in the area of 18900 W Old Highway 51. Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies said the father was riding a 4 wheeler along the river while...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has grabbed international attention thanks to actor and activist Sophia Bush. Bush and her husband, Oklahoma native Grant Hughes, wed last month at Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art. Details of their wedding, including stunning pictures from the ceremony, were shared in an article for Vogue.
TULSA, Okla. — Backroad Blondes wasn’t the only business at An Affair of the Heart worried about inflation. FOX23 spoke with Stephanie Reeves, owner of The Okie Brand about her presence at An Affair of the Heart 2022. “It’s been awesome, we’re here just selling and enjoying the...
TULSA, Okla. — Finally some relief at the pump, as gas prices continue to go down a little for the fourth straight week. Friday morning gas prices fell below $4.00 a gallon for the first time since mid May, according to AAA Oklahoma. FOX23 News set out Friday morning...
TULSA, Okla. — A Coweta, Okla. man who received nearly $200,000 from the Small Business Administration after fraudulently applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EDIL) and a Paycheck Protect Program (PPP) loan pleaded guilty in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Scott Wayne Jarman, 49, pleaded guilty...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One of the world’s largest oil field service companies, Baker Hughes, says they plan to close their site in Broken Arrow. That location employs around 170 people. Baker Hughes says they will not close until 2023. In a brief statement the Houston-based company said:
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation began distributing its first batch of what will total more than $14 million to utility companies on behalf of 9,600 low-income Cherokee households through a one-time emergency assistance program Friday. The $14.6 million in disbursements makes the program the largest utility assistance program in...
