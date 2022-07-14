Man allegedly used drone to smuggle contraband into Texas prison

LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO