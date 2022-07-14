Man allegedly used drone to smuggle contraband into Texas prison

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens...
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are responding to a reported plane crash Monday morning in southern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said at least two people were on board when the plane crashed in Bryan County. They are working to determine how many people were hurt. This is a...
LOS ANGELES — Agents with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration made history in California when they seized 1 million fake pills that contained fentanyl. The DEA announced the historic bust in a news release, saying it was the largest seizure of fentanyl the organization had ever made in California. The seizure was done as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Los Angeles area believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, agents said.
LOS ANGELES — Authorities in Southern California on Friday announced the arrest of two men suspected in shootings at 7-Eleven convenience stores in three counties that left two people dead and three others wounded. Malik Patt, 20, and Jason Payne, 44, were arrested by the Orange County Violent Crime...
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the "cease and desist"...
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill...
Comments / 0