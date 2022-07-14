ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California wildfire threat to Yosemite giant sequoias 'almost gone'

By Nic Coury
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoBEa_0gfkyNHx00
More than 1,000 firefighters have scrambled to contain the Washburn fire, which threatened the world-renowned Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias /AFP/File

The wildfire threat to the world's largest trees in California has almost passed, with the blaze now spreading away from giant sequoia trees in Yosemite National Park, a forestry official said Thursday.

More than 1,000 firefighters have scrambled to contain the Washburn fire, which started a week ago, and which for days threatened the world-renowned Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias.

"The threat is essentially almost gone," Stanley Bercovitz, a US Forest Service spokesperson, told AFP.

"Currently none [of the giant sequoias] have been killed. You never know, down the road. In two years, if maybe some of the younger ones, their needles start to turn yellow... it might be because of the fire," he added.

"But otherwise... almost every tree was very fortunate to have a low-grade fire burn around it."

The Mariposa Grove is the largest group of sequoias in Yosemite, with over 500 mature trees.

Giant sequoias are the world's largest trees by volume. Their relatives, the California redwoods, can grow taller -- well over 100 meters (330 feet) -- but are not as wide.

Crews worked to remove quick-burning leaves, sticks and branches. Sprinklers supplied with water tanks have been running 24 hours a day, increasing overall humidity in the area.

The fire has spread over 4,375 acres (1,770 hectares) and is 23 percent contained, according to the latest official data.

It is currently moving north and east, into the neighboring Sierra National Forest.

Weather conditions have helped efforts to control the blaze.

"It's not being driven by the wind. It's just being driven by the fuels," said Bercovitz.

He added: "The threat is not completely gone. Until the fire is 100 percent controlled, there's still always some threat.

"But it is currently greatly reduced, and burning away [from the giant sequoias]."

Giant sequoias, which can live for thousands of years, typically endure many fires, the heat from which helps their cones to open, allowing the seeds to disperse.

But longer, hotter and more aggressive fires can damage them, sometimes irreparably, and California has recently seen multiple severe fire seasons in a row.

In 2020, up to 10,000 of the giants -- up to 14 percent of the world's total -- perished in one fire, and another 3,600 died last year.

Scientists say global warming, which is being driven chiefly by humanity's unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is making extreme weather events more likely.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA.com

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news for California

A rare triple-dip La Niña is looking increasingly likely for the Northern Hemisphere. The latest outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Thursday, indicates there’s a 62% to 66% chance the current La Niña climate condition will persist through fall and early winter. If that happens,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

First weekend for the California State Fair underway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This weekend is the one back after two years for the California State Fair. Among the many attractions and events at this year's fair is the agriculture and animal shows and competition. The kids competing have raised their animals and now must show them. Then they earn money by selling them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yosemite National Park, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
SFGate

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding,...
ANDERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Sequoias#Wildfire#Us Forest Service
KYLD WiLD 94.9

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
kusi.com

Where is California’s $100 billion surplus going to go?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recession could wreck California’s spending plans. But what about the $100 billion surplus?. Newsom has proposed a massive spending proposal to be funded by California’s whopping $100 billion surplus. Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4 News

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

The groundbreaking for California's high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
NBC San Diego

What is AB5? The Bill Behind LA's Trucker Protest

Independent truckers snarled traffic on freeways in the Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Pedro areas this week to protest AB5, a bill passed and signed into law years before that they argue is going to kill trucker jobs amid skyrocketing inflation and the supply chain issue. While officials said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Three small earthquakes strike Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Three small earthquakes were reported Thursday in Southern California. A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest around 6:19 p.m. Its depth was recorded at 6.5 km and struck about 7.8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest. Another small earthquake was reported in San Bernardino County Thursday –...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Zoo appeals to out-of-state visitors looking to relax and get unpregnant

“Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and handed the issue of reproductive rights over to the states, we’ve seen a huge uptick in people interested in traveling to California in order to procure abortions,” says Marilyn Beastie, director of bio-tourism at the San Diego Zoo. “It helps that Governor Newsom has promised that the state will be a sanctuary for those out-of-state travelers, and will even provide government assistance once they are here. We here at the Zoo realized that we had a unique opportunity to help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
House Digest

Best Airbnbs In Lake Tahoe

Alpine Lake Tahoe offers incredible natural beauty all year long. With hundreds of Airbnb choices in the area, you can overlook some of the loveliest and most distinctive views in the world. The pure waters of the lake are deep enough to cover the entire Empire State Building. At 1,644 feet deep and 72 miles wide, it's flanked by light granite peaks reaching into the bright blue sky, as per Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. John Muir called these Sierra Nevada mountains the Range of Light in his 1901 book "Our National Parks," and thought they contained the grandest forests in the world (via National Park Service).
GLENBROOK, NV
CalMatters

Could California labor law derail the supply chain?

California’s long-simmering war over a controversial state labor law is threatening to boil over at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland — sparking fears of disastrous ripple effects across a global supply chain already at its breaking point amid pandemic backlogs, ongoing labor disputes and inflation at a 40-year high. The escalating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy