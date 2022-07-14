ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker's Latest COVID Update: Here's What's Changing

NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Wednesday announced a series of changes to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was a decision to eliminate vaccine requirements for college students and faculty members. The new rules will also ease testing requirements at long-term care facilities and hospitals that are...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Health Officials Point To ”Slow But Steady” Increase In COVID Cases

Illinois public health officials are warning of a “slow but steady” increase in new COVID infections around the state. 94 of the state’s 102 counties are now listed as having “high” or “medium” rates of community transmission of the virus. Sangamon County is back at a high level of transmission… with 674 new cases over the past week, compared to 594 during the previous seven days.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Illinois

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. “As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.   Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since a week ago, July 8th, 2022. This is a significant increase of statewide cases over the past seven days. The CDC reports that 50 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a number that is up from 28 the week before. An additional 44 counties are at the Medium Community Level, that’s up from 43 the week before. The Low Community Level now only has 8 counties listed. With 94 of the state’s 102 counties in the High or Medium Level, statewide residents should be more diligent in taking precautions against COVID-19, especially with the newly discovered variants rapidly spreading. Area downstate counties on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Marion, and Wabash. The Medium Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Effingham, and Fayette. For more information, go to the dph.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois expands health coverage to undocumented immigrants 42 and up

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Building on the first-in-the-nation Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois in March launched the...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Emergency Medical Service#Covid#Medicare#Politics State#Politics Governor#Cms
advantagenews.com

Election year tax rebates to go out to Illinois taxpayers before election

Income and property taxpayers in Illinois can expect to start seeing state rebate checks sometime the second week of September, just before the November election. Illinois lawmakers approved rebates as part of the budget that began July 1. Individual income tax filers will get $50 each and $100 per dependent up to three. Property taxpayers will get up to $300 additional, depending on the value of their home.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Incubation Period For COVID: How Long Should You Quarantine With Virus?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the Chicago area over the last several weeks, there may be lingering questions over the quarantine period and how long patients are contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level for...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Illinois Secretary of State’s Office warns scammers pretend to offer gas money, then steal personal information

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office issued a warning about new tactics scammers are using to try and get personal information. Officials said scammers are sending out fake emails and texts that appear to be from the Secretary of State's Office, including some offering $1,500 payments to help residents deal with high fuel prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WQAD

Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Illinois Attorney General's office warns residents about new scams

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Here is an important reminder from the Illinois Attorney General's office about watching out for potential scams related to victims of gun violence. Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, says residents need to be alert for scams in relation to the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
dailyadvent.com

Over 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Illinois over the past week

CHICAGO, ILL — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 33,603 new cases of coronavirus in the state as of today, including 59 deaths since July 8, 2022. According to the CDC, there are a total of 94 Illinois counties at medium or high community level; 50 at high and 44 at...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois counties experiencing spike in COVID cases

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It seemed that COVID-19 had started to die down, however, the number of cases has rapidly increased. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state of Illinois has reported nearly 3.5 million COVID-19 cases in total. Many Illinois counties in the Tri-States are...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy