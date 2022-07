NBC News has one of the most robust digital operations of any news organization. Yes, Peacock and NBC News Now immediately come to mind, but the company’s presence on social media platforms, Snapchat, for example, remains prolific. Stay Tuned was the first news show to launch on Snapchat’s Discover platform, doing so five years ago today, and it’s still going strong. The average episode of Stay Tuned has reached one million views in 2022, up 15% versus the 2021 average. Nearly 90% of the twice-daily newscast’s average audience is under 35, with 57% of those consumers under the age of 25.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO