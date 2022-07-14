ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Unified governing board approves 2022-23 district budget

By Caroline Yu Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vU0h_0gfkyFE900

While students are away for the summer, Scottsdale Unified School District continues to plan for the coming year, with the governing board approving the district’s 2022-23 budget on July 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Lin Sue Flood, Hospice of the Valley

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022, including Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement, Hospice of the Valley. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former news anchor Kari Lake's bid to be Arizona's next governor

GILBERT, AZ — Kari Lake was the featured guest at candidate night at the United Patriot AZ meeting in Gilbert recently. The estimated crowd of 250 was more than usual according to the organizers. It was safe to say everyone in attendance knows who Kari Lake is. According to...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City man wants out of solar deal

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When John Kurczek looks at the solar panels lying on the side of his Sun City home, he wishes he never would’ve let a door-to-door salesperson talk him into going solar. “When the girl mentioned it she said I’d be helping the environment and not only that, but reducing the electric bill supposedly,” John said. “I kinda thought it was a win-win situation.”
SUN CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP. For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily

US 60 at Gilbert Rd. reopens after monsoon flooding

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the U.S. 60 flooded and closed after heavy rain came down in the East Valley on Wednesday evening. After a wall of dust covered parts of the Valley, rain and lightning weren’t far behind. For a time, the eastbound lanes of the...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Storms uproot trees in the East Valley

Raising awareness about fibroids and how they impact people with uteruses. “It’s really a color that’s been associated with a lot of trauma and fear for me,” said founder Tanika Gray Valbrun. “You’re really planning your life around your period.”. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms in the East Valley have left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into areas including Gilbert and Mesa. Gilbert police say calls for service regarding downed trees,...
GILBERT, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Phoenix, AZ — 30 Top Places!

An exciting desert city to visit is Phoenix for its attractions, shopping, and dining opportunities. Besides its brightly-lit nightclubs and stunning golf courses, you’ll have your pick from an eclectic food scene filled with delicious cuisines. Indeed, the Arizona capital boasts of flavors from classic American to the more...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Has Announced It's Closing

Another local favorite restaurant has closed.Evan Wise/Unsplash. The downtown Mesa community has seen a number of new restaurant and activity additions in recent years. Its performing arts center continues to draw big names, despite having Phoenix right around the corner. Plus, with the light rail line coming through Mesa, it makes it easy for many in outside communities to visit without ever stepping foot in their car. However, despite this, one longtime restaurant and brewery has now called it quits after nearly a decade of business and serving the community.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

VIDEO: Dust storm in Phoenix

A round of monsoon weather brought dust, rain and flooding to Phoenix, Arizona. The post VIDEO: Dust storm in Phoenix appeared first on KYMA.
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy