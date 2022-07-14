Flooding in southwest Virginia leaves more than 100 homes damaged

Flooding in southwest Virginia has left more than 100 homes damaged less than a year after deadly floods devastated the region.

All residents were accounted for, and there were no deaths related to the flooding, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department said in a press briefing Thursday. As many as 44 people were unaccounted for shortly after the flooding.

Buchanan County, which borders the states of Kentucky and West Virginia, was battered by flooding last year when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused one death and severe damage.

The flooding's damage spanned 10 miles, officials said. The Virginia Department of Transportation in Bristol shared photos of the damage to state Route 638 in a tweet.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) declared a state of emergency for the region on Wednesday.

“In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm," Youngkin said. "As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”