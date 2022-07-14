ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Adam Leaving?

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is a legacy character on The Young and the Restless . As the son of the iconic Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) , Adam is front and center in major storylines. Since 2014, Adam’s left and returned to Genoa City many times. Now fans are wondering if he’s departing again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd1dL_0gfkx4dc00
The Young and the Restless star Mark Grossman I Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Rumors are that Mark Grossman is leaving ‘The Young and the Restless,’ but there’s no confirmation

Many actors have portrayed Adam on The Young and the Restless , including Justin Hartley. After Hartley’s exit in 2016 , it took producers a while to find a recast. However, they hit the jackpot with Grossman, who made his debut in May 2019.

Grossman had big shoes to fill but quickly won approval from fans and critics. His portrayal as the reformed villain has earned him a 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor. However, in recent weeks, Grossman’s status with the show has been questioned.

According to Soap Dirt , rumor has it that Grossman and the show haven’t finalized a deal for a new contract. While there’s no official confirmation about Grossman’s status, fans worry he and his character will leave.

Why Adam Newman could stay on the show?

As fans await word on Grossman’s status, they’re enjoying Adam’s storyline on The Young and the Restless . When Adam arrived in Genoa City in 2008, he wreaked havoc on his family. Adam’s always had a love, hate relationship with his dad. While Victor welcomed him with open arms, other relatives weren’t so welcoming.

Adam caused a lot of heartache to others, including his ex-wives Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, deep down, Adam’s a lost boy looking for love and acceptance. Whether Adam is a villain or a hero, fans can’t get enough of him.

He’s gone from one of the most hated to a popular character . Many fans will agree that Adam is the best out of all the Newmans and brings excitement. Without Adam, there’d be a void on the show and no worthy adversary for the Newman family.

What’s next for Adam Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Adam’s in a big storyline on The Young and the Restless . After years of being looked over, Adam finally got appointed the CEO of Newman Enterprises . Adam was pleased his patience and hard work paid off, and he eventually was trusted to take over the family company. However, Adam’s new position didn’t last long.

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) returned from New York free of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) and was ready to reclaim her CEO spot. Victor didn’t waste any time ousting Adam and giving Victoria her job back. Adam is upset and realizes his family doesn’t care about him and never will.

A seething Adam wants revenge, and he’ll find an ally in Ashland. He wants payback against the Newmans after Victoria screwed him over. With the two masterminds working together, they’ll give the Newmans a dose of their own medicine.

However, Adam’s new plot might jeopardize his relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Both he and Sally have worked hard to turn their lives around for the better. With Adam reverting to his bad boy side, will Sally stay or split?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

IN THIS ARTICLE
