ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

32-year-old man dead after a fiery crash in Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A12iX_0gfkx06i00
32-year-old man dead after a fiery crash in Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report

A 32-year-old man lost his life after a fiery crash Tuesday in Bloomfield Township. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound Square Lake Road, near Opdyke Road [...]

Read More >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

53-year-old man dead after being hit by a bulldozer in Macomb County (Chesterfield Township, MI)

53-year-old man dead after being hit by a bulldozer in Macomb County (Chesterfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a 53-year-old man, from Clinton Township, lost his life after being struck by a bulldozer in Macomb County. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. on a site on New Center Boulevard, south of 21 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township [...]
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Bloomfield Township, MI
Accidents
Bloomfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr., from Walbridge, Ohio, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured a 35-year-old man, from Taylor, on early Thursday in Monroe County. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 75 at approximately 4:47 a.m. near the village of South Rockwood [...]
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Waterford woman dies in Novi collision

A Waterford woman died in a crash Wednesday morning, July 13, in Novi, according to WDIV-TV. The crash occurred on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads. Police said a 25-year-old man was driving a truck north on Novi Road, south of 13 Mile Road. As he went around a curve, he crashed head-on into a truck traveling south on Novi Road, driven by a 55-year-old Waterford Township woman . She was pronounced dead at the scene. The TV station identified her as Michelle Krueger.
NOVI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Voice News

Worker killed by bulldozer at Chesterfield Township construction site

A Macomb County man has died after being struck by a bulldozer on a Chesterfield Township construction site, police said. The Chesterfield Township Police and Fire departments, along with Medstar Ambulance, responded to the site south of 21 Mile Road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday for an injured construction worker. First responders discovered a 53-year-old Clinton Township resident who was later pronounced dead with serious injuries.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal I-75 crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed early Thursday on I-75 when his car was forced off the freeway and crashed into a median barrier. Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge Ohio, died July 14, when he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash near the village of South Rockwood, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy