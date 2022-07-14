Destination Houston: Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore

HOUSTON — Houston is known for some wild animal stories, but as of lately, it seems like the livestock have been running amok in our area. Fourteen donkeys and a horse were impounded from a property in Crosby last month after being abandoned and a cow was caught on doorbell surveillance roaming through a southeast Houston neighborhood.
HOUSTON — Houston's Hobby Airport experienced a water leak Monday, causing low water pressure throughout the airport terminal, officials said. What caused the leak is unknown, but officials said the restrooms were shut down because of the low water pressure. Hobby Airport tweeted about the leak shortly after 3:30...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man's body was recovered Sunday at the same park where a teen's body was recovered earlier in the day, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies responded to Magnolia Gardens Park along the San Jacinto River for the second time in...
HOUSTON — A gunman accused of trying to rob another man was shot and killed by his intended victim, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened Saturday night at an ATM near the intersection of Westheimer and South Gessner around 10:30 p.m. Police say they arrived at the...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying several suspects who were caught on camera beating a victim and taking his car. The incident happened on May 7 around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near 9800 Richmond Avenue in west Houston. Video shows the victim parking...
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition following a single-car crash that ended with the vehicle in a bayou in northeast Houston. Houston police say the crash happened Sunday evening around 8 p.m. on the North Loop over Hunting Bayou near the Kirkpatrick Boulevard exit.
HOUSTON — Elliot Smith describes his late wife Lisa as a selfless person who was always helping others. “She was always thinking of other people... just a ball of energy and a great mother," says Smith. But just down the street from his Houston home, Smith’s life was changed...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead following a shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at a complex on Bammelwood Drive. Gonzalez says deputies responded to the shooting and discovered four people with gunshot...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing teen was found Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies were called out to Magnolia Gardens Park near the San Jacinto River late Saturday afternoon to begin the search after the teen was reported missing. Deputies said they weren't...
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in west Houston Saturday night, police said. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Panagard Drive. Police first tweeted about the incident at around 8 p.m. According to HPD, the suspect was driving what appears to...
CONROE, Texas — An Humble man died on Saturday after jumping off his pontoon boat and drowning in Lake Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office. Officials said the man had jumped off the boat to swim, but began to struggle when the boat drifted away...
TOMBALL, Texas — A Tomball man was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers with bear spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He has been identified as 50-year-old William Hendry Mellors. His charges, which are felony and misdemeanor offenses, include assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
DICKINSON, Texas — A man has died from his injuries after lighting fireworks in Galveston County, according to the Dickinson Police Department. It happened after 10 p.m. Friday at a scene in the 3300 block of Timber Drive. Police say they received a call of an injury sustained by...
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot after a group of good Samaritans attempted to intervene during a possible domestic dispute, according to Houston police. The incident started just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Cullen Boulevard. Police say the suspect was walking with a...
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Galveston County Health District launched a new COVID-19 test and treat program today. It is available at GCHD, UTMB Health and local urgent cares. There are currently 3,454 active COVID cases in the county, according to the district's website. "Individuals who are experiencing mild...
Comments / 0