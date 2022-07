Although a celebrity in his own right, television personality Mike Rowe is nothing more than an advocate for the blue-collar American. Being a strong supporter of hard work, Rowe has consistently discussed the importance of teaching crucial jobs that benefit society. Recently, the host of Dirty Jobs attended the Future Farmers of America convention in Fort Worth, Texas. Rowe jumped at the invitation to share his insight on the value of trade jobs and how the next generation is the key to any problem facing America.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO