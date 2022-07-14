Cam Heyward 'excited' to see how Steelers QBs 'deal with pressure in their face'

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward has only played for the Pittsburgh Steelers since they selected him late in the first round of the 2011 draft and, thus, got used to future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger entering training camp sessions as the franchise's starting quarterback.

Roethlisberger, of course, rode off into the sunset of retirement this past winter, and the Steelers now have free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett occupying the top three spots on the depth chart at the sport's most important position.

It's heavily presumed Trubisky is the favorite to officially win the starting job this summer, if he hasn't already done so in the eyes of head coach Mike Tomlin, and Heyward remarked on the latest edition of his "Not Just Football" podcast that the team's signal-caller options begin "with Mitch."

That doesn't necessarily mean Trubisky is guaranteed to be Pittsburgh's QB1 for Week 1.

"We don’t know what it’s going to be by the time the season kicks off," Heyward said of the matter, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "There’s a lot of football that’s gotta take place. All we’re doing in OTAs is running around in shorts. I’m excited to put on the pads and see how these guys deal with pressure in their face."

Trubisky could fall on his face during practices and preseason games. Maybe Rudolph will flip the figurative switch, or perhaps Pickett will prove to be a revelation while wearing pads. Whatever happens, it's clear that Pittsburgh's quarterback situation will continue to be a major talking point through the majority of August.