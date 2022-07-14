ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The U.S. student population is more diverse, but schools are still highly segregated

NPR
 4 days ago

This country is becoming more diverse. Yet some schools remain highly segregated by race, by ethnicity or the students' socioeconomic status. This is according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo reports on persistently segregated schools. SEQUOIA CARRILLO, BYLINE: The GAO looked at enrollment and segregation during...

www.npr.org

NPR

Some parents fear Uvalde schools' safety upgrades won't be ready by new school year

In Uvalde, Texas, the new school year is currently scheduled to begin next month, but many parents there are considering not sending their children back to class at all. The shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers has made them question whether any of the town's schools are safe. NPR's Adrian Florido reports.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The pandemic widened the education gap for students of color

Test scores of Latino students fell sharply during the pandemic. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Amalia Chamorro, education policy director for UNIDOS U.S., about the findings. Parents and educators are concerned about the adverse effects the pandemic has had on student achievement. Elementary and middle school students in the U.S. saw sharp declines in math and reading scores compared to 2019, and the pandemic widened the gap for students of color. Amalia Chamorro is the education policy director for UnidosUS. The organization is tracking how Latino students fared during the pandemic. She joins me now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
NPR

How language can include — or exclude — trans people

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with trans activist Mara Keisling about the debate over language and the trans community. There was an exchange during a recent Senate hearing about abortion policy that set off a furious side debate. It was less about abortion and really more about language. The whole exchange is too long to repeat here, but this is the part that set off the Twitter threads and think pieces, when it got heated between law professor Khiara Bridges and Republican Senator Josh Hawley when Senator Hawley noted that professor Bridges used the term people with a capacity for pregnancy rather than women.
SOCIETY
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Bulletproof safety pods for schools draw the internet's ire. An expert weighs in

America's schools can install "safety pods" at a cost of $15,000 to $30,000 per typical classroom. The pods are National Safety Shelters' answer to school shootings and extreme weather. "The pods were originally manufactured as tornado shelters for schools located in 'tornado alley' which now encompasses roughly one third of...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Didi Kuo of Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law about how political polarization is threatening democracy. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White House...
U.S. POLITICS
#Segregation#Housing Discrimination#Schooling#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Npr#Gao
NPR

Environmentalists hail latest Pennsylvania budget, even as a key climate program is on hold

Advocacy groups say the new state budget is a huge win for the environment that makes historic investments in Pennsylvania’s waterways and green spaces. But the budget does not specifically fund actions to address climate change or reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And the fate of the Wolf Administration’s main climate program – entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative – is uncertain due to a pending court challenge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

As weather disasters increase, deaths from them have actually fallen

While natural disasters have occurred more frequently over the past 50 years, they have caused fewer total deaths. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speak with Vox staff writer Umair Irfan about the paradox. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. With Spain and Portugal saying that hundreds of people have died from the heat waves sweeping...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Calling 988 in the U.S. will now get you help for a mental health crisis

Beginning today, anyone in the country having a mental health crisis can dial a three-digit number for help. The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline replaces the existing 10-digit number and will respond to all mental health emergencies. But as Rhitu Chatterjee reports, the number will only be as good as the resources behind it.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NPR

A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Larry Calhoun, who tracks and reports on gun crimes through his Twitter account, DC Realtime News. Over and over again in recent weeks, Americans have faced the horrifying reality of gun violence, especially mass shootings involving weapons of war. Those terrible events have drawn visits from top officials and the attention of journalists from around the world. But those events, awful as they are, represent only a fraction of the tens of thousands of deaths caused by guns in the U.S. To hear about the rest of them, increasingly, you have to follow somebody like Larry Calhoun. With the depletion of local news outlets in some places and the move away from police blotter reporting and others, the task of reporting on crime has been taken up by so-called citizen journalists like Larry Calhoun, who started listening to police scanners and tweeting out reports back in 2020 when his day job as a retail manager was sidelined by COVID stay-at-home orders. Now he's become a go-to source for local officials and even journalists who follow his Twitter handle, @DCRealTimeNews (ph), to the point that he's landed a part-time gig as a contributor for a local news station. We wanted to hear from Larry Calhoun about his work and his take on the country's surge in gun violence, so we asked him to take a break from monitoring his beat. And he's with us now. Larry, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
INTERNET
NPR

'The Inheritors' delves into the lasting effects of the Apartheid in South Africa

It's been 28 years since apartheid ended in South Africa and the celebrated election of Nelson Mandela. But the country's people are still wrestling with the after-effects of white minority rule. A new book details how deeply decades of institutionalized racism etched itself into the psyches of South Africans. It's called "The Inheritors." It's by journalist Eve Fairbanks, a white woman who grew up in Virginia but spent years in South Africa getting to know the people whose stories are told in the book. I did ask her if she had any apprehension about writing about the lives of Black South Africans and white Afrikaners.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

In Kabul, a new ritual: Hungry women wait for bread outside bakeries

In the late afternoons in Kabul, a familiar ritual takes place as Afghans head to bakeries to buy fresh flat loaves for dinner. But since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August, another ritual has emerged: Women in blue burqas settle in front of the city's upscale bakeries, silently waiting for charitable passersby to purchase bread for them.
ADVOCACY
NPR

Politics chat: The ghost of the Build Back Better Bill; Dems likely to lose seats

We'll start this hour looking at how the Democrats' once-mighty social spending package, the Build Back Better Bill, has gradually dwindled to a shadow of itself. It started more than a year ago as a $3.5 trillion catchall for climate spending, universal pre-K and tax hikes on the wealthy. Now the most recognizable parts of the bill that will get passed might be a few health care provisions. We're joined, as usual, for our politics look ahead by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things

John Fetterman appears ready to resume in-person campaigning. That's after the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's run for the U.S. Senate took an unexpected turn when he suffered a stroke just days before the May primary. Despite his health issues, he still won the Democratic nomination and now faces Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in November. Fetterman's return to the trail comes just as issues like abortion rights and gun violence have taken on a new intensity. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Biden wraps up Middle East trip with pledge to Arab leaders

President Biden is on his way back to the United States after a four-day trip to the Middle East. It was his first time there as president. He reaffirmed commitments to Israel and released more aid money for Palestinians, and he attended a summit with Arab leaders who the U.S. is hoping will keep oil supplies flowing as gas prices remain high. This morning, he told them the U.S. intends to remain a key player in a region where American rivals also seek influence.
POTUS

