Show Your Love for KPR with a Testimonial

Kansas Lands $4 Billion Panasonic Factory That Will Make Batteries for Tesla. TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — A subsidiary of Japanese industrial giant Panasonic Corporation will build a $4 billion plant in De Soto, in western Johnson County, to make batteries for Tesla electric vehicles. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas beat out Oklahoma for the Panasonic Holdings plant, which plans to supply batteries to a large electric vehicle plant in Texas. Panasonic is a partner with electric vehicle maker Tesla. That could mean some 4,000 jobs at the battery-making facility and more jobs for businesses supplying what officials described as the largest electric vehicle battery plant in the world. Officials promised a payroll that will eventually cover some 4,000 jobs and predicted that thousands of other jobs in the region will spring from the factory in De Soto. State subsidies topping $829 million for the project are tied to employment levels. The deal comes after Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat running for reelection, enlisted the help of the Republicans who control the Legislature to promise up to $1.3 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to land the massive economic development project. Once completed, it's expected to be the world's largest electric battery plant.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO