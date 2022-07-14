Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Nassau, central St. Johns and eastern Duval Counties through 230 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Yulee to 6 miles southeast of World Golf Village. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Yulee, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Sawgrass and Nocatee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO