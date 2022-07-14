ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Southeast Idaho Youth Football League now accepting registration for upcoming season

By Southeast Idaho Youth Football League
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is now accepting registration forms for the upcoming 2022 football season. Registration is for players who will be in the fifth, sixth, seventh...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

'Dream of mine': Nick Sorrell is juggling coaching the Runnin' Rebels and Highland football

Nick Sorrell came striding out of the Halliwell Park clubhouse, a navy ballcap on his head and a grin on his face. He had lots to smile about: His Runnin’ Rebels had just earned a three-run win over the Idaho Falls Bandits, the reigning American Legion World Series champions, and they looked masterful doing it. They made their coach look like Bobby Cox on this Wednesday evening. Sorrell also smiled because as of a few weeks ago, his job is to look like Bill Belichick...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idahoan Foods “Mashed In America Tour” comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Save room at lunch because Idahoan Foods is giving away free mashed potatoes. The Mashed in America Tour by Idahoan Foods will stop at Broulims in Idaho Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tour will also stop by Albertsons on 17th & Holmes on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lots of events this week at the Bannock County Event Center

Triple T Productions and the POWMIA Awareness Rally are back at the Bannock County Event Center this week for their annual events. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ross, Donald Leo

Donald Ross Leo Ross Donald L. Ross, 76 passed away of lung cancer on July 14, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Don grew up in the Eden and Hazelton area. He graduated from Valley View High School where he met his lovely wife, Landa "CheeDee" Wells. They both attended Idaho State University. Soon after graduation they married, and Don started work at FMC. Don and Landa raised their three children: Noelle, Ryan, and Erin at their home in the Tyhee area. They were active in 4-H, the Motorcycle Riding Club, and their children's activities. Don's wife of 36 years passed away with cancer in 2000. In the same year FMC closed and his job ended after 34 years. Don attended ISU to update his skills. His life changed in so many ways. He enjoyed being at the University and started working at Pond Student Union in 2004 for the next 15 years. Don met his lovely wife Susan and they married in the fall of 2004, enjoying 18 years of new adventures. After retirement, Don became active in the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen making huge strides to keep the local riding trails clear and safe for all. He enjoyed trail rides with the Over the Hill Gang. Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Noelle (Chuck) Lawless, Ryan Ross, and Erin Millward; four grandchildren, Alexa Millward, Lukas Millward, Taylor Bruce, and Grayson Bruce; and brother, Ronald (Nichole) Ross who lives in Romania. Donald will be missed by all his friends at ISU, FMC, Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen, Over the Hill Gang, and Christ's Church, and the Cedars Condominiums. Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Miller, M Russ

M Miller Russ Miller M. Russell Miller was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 21,1939. He passed away peacefully at his home in Blue Springs, Missouri on July 11, 2022. At the age of 14 his family moved to Oakland, California. Russ married his eternal sweetheart and companion, Francis Karen Shaw, on March 19, 1963, in the Los Angeles, California temple. They had 5 children, 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Russ continued his education at San Jose City College where he earned his AA degree in business. He went on to enjoy a long career working for New York Life Insurance Co. for 35 years, where he earned many awards and accolades. Russ was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 3 full time missions, one while he was a young man in the New England States and two more with his wife in Florida and California. He held many callings throughout his life and magnified them all to the fullest of his ability. Russ genuinely enjoyed sports, from watching them on TV, to playing them on the field, and especially supporting his kids as they played many various sports. Russ set 2 high school track records and participated in the Pocatello Senior Games. While participating in the Senior Games, he won multiple gold, silver and bronze medals in pickleball and other sports. Russ is survived by his 5 children Laura Serrone (Damian), Wendy Erickson (David), Julie Pogue (Corey), Keith Miller (Lela), Craig Miller (Joann). He was preceded in death by his wife Karen. A graveside service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held the evening prior from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Under new Idaho Power plan, power shutoffs possible in several areas including Pocatello to prevent wildfires

BOISE — This summer, Idaho Power has a new program to protect people in its service area from wildfire. The company identified the parts of its service area most vulnerable to wildfire, said Jon Axtman, engineering and reliability senior manager with the company. Those nine areas could be subject to having their power turned off during extreme weather as part of the company’s new Public Safety Power Shutoff program. The...
POCATELLO, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man arrested in Chubbuck for highway rest area murder

The man accused of a May murder at an East Idaho highway rest area was arrested in Chubbuck on Friday and could face the death penalty if convicted. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, of Swan Valley, was arrested by police at a Chubbuck home after being indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on Thursday for the murder of Morey Pelton, 36, of Jefferson County.
eastidahonews.com

Grocery store offering bargain prices opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising inflation and grocery prices, eastern Idahoans now have a permanent place to bargain shop. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened with a packed crowd Thursday morning at 2455 East 25th Street in the old Porter’s building. The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Margean Jones Stoddard celebrates 90th birthday

Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth. She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man injured when semi crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:09 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 98 near Blackfoot in Bingham County. A 70-year old male, from Rigby, Idaho was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi southbound when he left the lane of travel and rolled the semi. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for approximately an hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police: Missing boy found safe

UPDATE Cylar has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing juvenile Cylar Pasley, a 9-year-old male. Cylar has autism and was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1st Street between Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road. Cylar has blond hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a red shirt, blue swim trunks and no shoes. Anyone who has seen Cylar or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to immediately call police dispatch at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Teenage girl, man injured in wreck that shut down busy Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — A three-vehicle wreck sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night and temporarily shut down a busy Pocatello intersection. The collision at East Center Street and 15th Avenue occurred around 10:15 p.m. and involved two cars and a compact SUV. A man and a teenage girl suffered injuries in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

CHARGE DISMISSED: Local man cleared of wrongdoing after being accused of injuring child

POCATELLO — A felony injury to a child charge filed against a local man in May has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence following a preliminary hearing held earlier this month. Brock Charles Elquezabal, 28, of Pocatello, was first charged with felony injury to a child on May 24 after it was alleged that he failed to obtain proper medical attention for his 4-year-old son, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID

