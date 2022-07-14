ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Final Concert in the Park set for July 31

By Pocatello Municipal Band
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the sixth and final concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on July 31 at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Thomas Kloss will conduct the band for this concert,...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls holding mutton bustin’ qualifier ahead of War Bonnett Rodeo

IDAHO FALLS – It’s time for kids to dust off their boots for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up’s first annual Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier event on July 30. This great new event opens the door for kids that want a chance to ride a sheep and see if they have what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the rodeo in August. This “fun for the whole family” event will be at Teton Toyota, 2252 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with vendors, activities, Champs Heart and a live broadcast with Don Jarret from THE WOLF.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lots of events this week at the Bannock County Event Center

Triple T Productions and the POWMIA Awareness Rally are back at the Bannock County Event Center this week for their annual events. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idahoan Foods “Mashed In America Tour” comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Save room at lunch because Idahoan Foods is giving away free mashed potatoes. The Mashed in America Tour by Idahoan Foods will stop at Broulims in Idaho Falls on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The tour will also stop by Albertsons on 17th & Holmes on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

Margean Jones Stoddard celebrates 90th birthday

Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth. She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ross, Donald Leo

Donald Ross Leo Ross Donald L. Ross, 76 passed away of lung cancer on July 14, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Don grew up in the Eden and Hazelton area. He graduated from Valley View High School where he met his lovely wife, Landa "CheeDee" Wells. They both attended Idaho State University. Soon after graduation they married, and Don started work at FMC. Don and Landa raised their three children: Noelle, Ryan, and Erin at their home in the Tyhee area. They were active in 4-H, the Motorcycle Riding Club, and their children's activities. Don's wife of 36 years passed away with cancer in 2000. In the same year FMC closed and his job ended after 34 years. Don attended ISU to update his skills. His life changed in so many ways. He enjoyed being at the University and started working at Pond Student Union in 2004 for the next 15 years. Don met his lovely wife Susan and they married in the fall of 2004, enjoying 18 years of new adventures. After retirement, Don became active in the Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen making huge strides to keep the local riding trails clear and safe for all. He enjoyed trail rides with the Over the Hill Gang. Don is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Noelle (Chuck) Lawless, Ryan Ross, and Erin Millward; four grandchildren, Alexa Millward, Lukas Millward, Taylor Bruce, and Grayson Bruce; and brother, Ronald (Nichole) Ross who lives in Romania. Donald will be missed by all his friends at ISU, FMC, Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen, Over the Hill Gang, and Christ's Church, and the Cedars Condominiums. Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

She’s giving back the magic of her childhood bookmobile

POCATELLO (IdahoEdNews.org) — When Kathryn Lopez Luker was a child, she only got to go to the library once a month. For a voracious reader like her, that was simply not enough. “In between library visits I would just read and re-read and re-re-read what we had,” she said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Concerts#Parks And Recreation#Latin Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Citizens Community Bank#Idaho State University#Recreation Department
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Miller, M Russ

M Miller Russ Miller M. Russell Miller was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 21,1939. He passed away peacefully at his home in Blue Springs, Missouri on July 11, 2022. At the age of 14 his family moved to Oakland, California. Russ married his eternal sweetheart and companion, Francis Karen Shaw, on March 19, 1963, in the Los Angeles, California temple. They had 5 children, 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Russ continued his education at San Jose City College where he earned his AA degree in business. He went on to enjoy a long career working for New York Life Insurance Co. for 35 years, where he earned many awards and accolades. Russ was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served 3 full time missions, one while he was a young man in the New England States and two more with his wife in Florida and California. He held many callings throughout his life and magnified them all to the fullest of his ability. Russ genuinely enjoyed sports, from watching them on TV, to playing them on the field, and especially supporting his kids as they played many various sports. Russ set 2 high school track records and participated in the Pocatello Senior Games. While participating in the Senior Games, he won multiple gold, silver and bronze medals in pickleball and other sports. Russ is survived by his 5 children Laura Serrone (Damian), Wendy Erickson (David), Julie Pogue (Corey), Keith Miller (Lela), Craig Miller (Joann). He was preceded in death by his wife Karen. A graveside service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held the evening prior from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Idaho State Journal

'Dream of mine': Nick Sorrell is juggling coaching the Runnin' Rebels and Highland football

Nick Sorrell came striding out of the Halliwell Park clubhouse, a navy ballcap on his head and a grin on his face. He had lots to smile about: His Runnin’ Rebels had just earned a three-run win over the Idaho Falls Bandits, the reigning American Legion World Series champions, and they looked masterful doing it. They made their coach look like Bobby Cox on this Wednesday evening. Sorrell also smiled because as of a few weeks ago, his job is to look like Bill Belichick...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Three things to know this morning — July 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday. A fire is currently burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest. Three crews and four helicopters are on the scene of the moose fire located about five miles southwest of North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Dead Water. The post Three things to know this morning — July 18, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Grocery store offering bargain prices opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising inflation and grocery prices, eastern Idahoans now have a permanent place to bargain shop. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened with a packed crowd Thursday morning at 2455 East 25th Street in the old Porter’s building. The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy