First SLC Twilight Concert of the summer canceled

By ELIZA PACE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Twilight Concert series announced a cancellation of its first show with Rainbow Kitten Surprise Thursday. Citing mental health issues, Ela with Rainbow Kitten Surprise made the announcement the show would not be happening on twitter where they released the following...

A beautiful Monday morning in Chopper 5 with Casey Scott

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Monday, which means Casey Scott was live in Chopper 5 to give us a bird’s eye view of our beautiful state. This week, Casey was above Salt Lake City, previewing some of the Days of ’47 activities set to take place ahead of Pioneer Day.
Banbury Cross Donuts expands to Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One of Salt Lake City’s oldest and most talked-about hole-in-the-wall donut joints is expanding to Centerville.  Following decades of success after opening its doors to Salt Lake in 1986, Banbury Cross Donuts is set to hold the grand opening of its new Centerville location at 330 West Parrish Lane on Monday […]
New Banbury Cross location opens in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Banbury Cross Donuts, known for their fluffy, made-from-scratch dough and classic donut flavors, opened another location in Utah Monday. Found at 330 W. Parrish Lane Suite, the new shop opened at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. According to Banbury Cross on Facebook, those who...
Blatch’s Backyard BBQ Proves That Vegan BBQ is Possible

Abeautiful weekend in May calls for dining outdoors. The whole shebang: chairs moved to the backyard, vinyl tablecloths stretched over folding tables, tubs of pre-prepared side dishes—coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans—plastic forks and paper plates stacked three deep to support a mountain of barbecued meats. Well, not meat, exactly. For this occasion (a 15-year-old feline’s quinceañera, if you must know), we picked up an order from Blatch’s Backyard BBQ in Salt Lake City, a vegan barbecue joint.
S. F. Mori

A Food Truck Event Was Held at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Food Truck Face Off Sign(Image is author's) The Food Truck Face Off for 2022 was held on Saturday, July 16, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The event featured more than twenty-five food trucks selling a wide variety of different foods. The trucks were there from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event was presented by Discover with other organizations as sponsors to help support local charities.
Pyramid

U-Talk: What is the biggest need in Utah County?

“Earlier this week a kid from high school that I went to school with, he actually got hit by a car on his bike on highway 40. So just on my mind? Infrastructure with the bike lanes and stuff like that. They’ve been doing a lot in Provo, but I think they could implement it across the valley a little more and make it more of a common thing, especially since we are in a college town and there is a need for bicycling.” — Kelsey Wall-Ramirez, Springville.
PIZZA PERFECT: A Trio of Can’t-Miss Pizza Joints

I’ve written numerous times about excellent pizza purveyors in our area, and you can find those in the online archives at the Utah Stories website. This week, I’m just doing a quick take on three pizza places that I really love but haven’t written about, and which might not yet be on your radar.
Ogden Pioneer Days kick off with free parade and fireworks show

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns, mark your calendars as the iconic Ogden Pioneer Days celebration takes over the Ogden this month. Returning this month, Ogden Pioneer Days offers a host of family-friendly activities including a parade, multiple rodeo days, concert performances, an art stroll, a Miss Rodeo Utah pageant and more.
Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of. “It’s that feeling that nobody can […]
NPS: SLC ties record-breaking temp. of 107°F

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The temperature in Salt Lake City made history today.  The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the temperature downtown tied the city’s all-time record high of 107°F on the afternoon of July 17. According to NWSSLC, Salt Lake has only ever reached 107°F on four different […]
Ogden's Best Bets for Breakfast & Brunch

For some, it’s coffee and a muffin on the run. For others, it’s a feast of potatoes, pork, bread and eggs. Some take it a step further and smother it all in gravy or syrup. On weekends, a lot of folks combine breakfast and lunch together and toss in everything from artisan French toast to smoked salmon and wash it down with bloody marys or mimosas…the American brunch.
saltlakemagazine.com

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”
