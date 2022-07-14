What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Amy Dowding

Yonkers, NY – The Yonkers Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred late in the evening on July 16th, 2022. At approximately 9:15PM on July 16th, 2022, the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, units located two victims of gunshot wounds. These victims were quickly transported to an area hospital. The first victim is an 18-year-old female who was shot in her right elbow. Her condition is stable at this time. The second victim is an 18-year-old male who was shot in the right side of his chest just below the collar bone. Doctors report that he may have a punctured lung. This male is in critical but stable condition at this time.

YONKERS, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO