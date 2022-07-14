ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Amy Dowding

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Hands down the Memorial Day Parade! As a child who grew up in a military family without a hometown, this day fills my heart with...

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Cloud Nine Designer Consignments

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. Step inside Cloud Nine...
WESTPORT, CT
SoundWaters Scott Mitchell Scholarship Awarded to Logan Goncalves

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons joined the Soundwaters team this week as they awarded the 2022 Scott Mitchell Scholarship to Stamford High graduate Logan Goncalves. The Scott Mitchell Scholarship is awarded each year to a SoundWaters student and high school senior from Stamford who has demonstrated leadership skills and a passion for and commitment to the environment.
STAMFORD, CT
Red Cross helps Danbury family after fire on Main Street

The American Red Cross is helping one family – one adult after a fire today on Main St., Danbury. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Arthur Hopkins, John Klopfenstein and Sheri MacKenzie. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information...
DANBURY, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Town Board Agenda for Thursday, 7/21/22

Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, July 21, 2022:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
SOMERS, NY
Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to open in Stamford

Saks Off 5th and Whole Foods have announced they will open stores at the former Lord and Taylor's location. Both will be a great addition to Stamford’s vibrant economic ecosystem and will expand retail and grocery options for residents across our City. Read more in Stamford Advocate here.
STAMFORD, CT
State of CT Declares Stage 2 Drought Condition

This is Mayor Dean Esposito with an important message. The State of Connecticut has declared a Stage 2 drought condition. Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to take the following actions to conserve water:. – Discontinue the irrigation of lawns and gardens. – Postpone planting of any...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Muhlenberg College Student-Athlete Samuel McDonough of Ridgefield Named to Academic Honor Roll

Ninety-two Muhlenberg College student-athletes, including Samuel McDonough of Ridgefield, were recognized for their performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2022 season. In addition, 15 Mules were named to the Academic All-Centennial...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ten-Run Fourth Helps Gulls Soar to Victory

Newport erupted for ten runs in the bottom of the fourth, and first baseman Noah Martinez blasted two home runs in a 16-1 win over Danbury. The Gulls (21-11) have won three ballgames in a row and are 2.5 games ahead of the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks for the Coastal Division lead. The Westerners (14-19) have lost seven of their last nine games but remain a game back of Valley for second place in the West Division.
DANBURY, CT
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Milford, Police seek witnesses

Milford Police report that on July 15, 2022 at approximately 10:39 PM a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of 780 North St. "The collision was found to involve an unknown dark-colored sedan and a pedestrian. The vehicle was reported to have entered the lower lot of Eisenhower Park at a high rate of speed and began to drive in a circle when it struck the pedestrian who was standing in the lot with numerous other individuals. The vehicle then fled the area," police say.
MILFORD, CT
Politics
5 People Shot in Downtown Yonkers in an Hour

Yonkers, NY – The Yonkers Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred late in the evening on July 16th, 2022. At approximately 9:15PM on July 16th, 2022, the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, units located two victims of gunshot wounds. These victims were quickly transported to an area hospital. The first victim is an 18-year-old female who was shot in her right elbow. Her condition is stable at this time. The second victim is an 18-year-old male who was shot in the right side of his chest just below the collar bone. Doctors report that he may have a punctured lung. This male is in critical but stable condition at this time.
YONKERS, NY

