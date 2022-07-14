ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Mitchell, Tift, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson, Madison, Cook, southwestern Berrien, western Lowndes, eastern Thomas, Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 300 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pavo to 6 miles south of Boston to 11 miles southeast of Monticello. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Adel, Valdosta, Madison, Quitman, Thomasville, Moultrie, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Lenox, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Greenville, Morven, Berlin, Barwick and Lee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Seminole Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, Gadsden, central Liberty, western Leon, Decatur, western Grady and east central Seminole Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Chattahoochee to 6 miles southeast of Greensboro to 20 miles southeast of Blountstown. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Midway, Quincy, Tallahassee, Havana, Crawfordville, Whigham, Greensboro, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, West Bainbridge, Doak Campbell Stadium, Gretna, Attapulgus, Climax, Lake Bradford, Jewel Fire Tower, Leon Sinks and Juniper. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, Gadsden, central Liberty, western Leon, Decatur, western Grady and east central Seminole Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Chattahoochee to 6 miles southeast of Greensboro to 20 miles southeast of Blountstown. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Midway, Quincy, Tallahassee, Havana, Crawfordville, Whigham, Greensboro, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, West Bainbridge, Doak Campbell Stadium, Gretna, Attapulgus, Climax, Lake Bradford, Jewel Fire Tower, Leon Sinks and Juniper. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

