Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Mitchell, Tift, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Jefferson, Madison, Cook, southwestern Berrien, western Lowndes, eastern Thomas, Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 300 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pavo to 6 miles south of Boston to 11 miles southeast of Monticello. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Adel, Valdosta, Madison, Quitman, Thomasville, Moultrie, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Lenox, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Greenville, Morven, Berlin, Barwick and Lee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO