Walmart to renovate locally and statewide

Watertown, Jefferson, Beaver Dam and Hartford are the area’s Walmart stores that will see upgrades as part of the giant retailer’s $150 million plan for an extensive remodeling of its outlets in Wisconsin.

“Building on its commitment to the communities it serves, Walmart plans to invest an estimated $150 million this year in Wisconsin to update and remodel 28 local stores,” the corporation announced Wednesday. “In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, these store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money.”

When the stores are complete, Walmart representatives said, many remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express delivery, which are deliveries in less than two hours.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future,” said Shane Bourk, regional general manager of Walmart. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or pick up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

In addition to expanding pickup and delivery options, the remodeling of local Walmarts is expected to provide new fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout each store for better line of sight and easier navigation; refreshed interiors and exteriors, including paint and signage; modern, remodeled bathrooms and added or refreshed mother’s rooms for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers.

Also planned are renovations of the front ends of store interiors that will include increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience, and expansion of departments.

According to Walmart, with its 99 Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s clubs in the state, Walmart employs more than 34,000 people. Wisconsin is also home to three Walmart Supply Chain distribution centers, including a newly expanded Regional Distribution Center in Menomonie and three transportation offices that employ thousands of local associates. In fiscal year 2022, Walmart said it also spent more than $3.9 billion with suppliers in the state and helped create more than 105,800 supplier jobs.