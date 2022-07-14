ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart to renovate locally and statewide

By Steve Sharp
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 4 days ago

Watertown, Jefferson, Beaver Dam and Hartford are the area’s Walmart stores that will see upgrades as part of the giant retailer’s $150 million plan for an extensive remodeling of its outlets in Wisconsin.

“Building on its commitment to the communities it serves, Walmart plans to invest an estimated $150 million this year in Wisconsin to update and remodel 28 local stores,” the corporation announced Wednesday. “In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, these store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money.”

When the stores are complete, Walmart representatives said, many remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and Express delivery, which are deliveries in less than two hours.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future,” said Shane Bourk, regional general manager of Walmart. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile or pick up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

In addition to expanding pickup and delivery options, the remodeling of local Walmarts is expected to provide new fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout each store for better line of sight and easier navigation; refreshed interiors and exteriors, including paint and signage; modern, remodeled bathrooms and added or refreshed mother’s rooms for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers.

Also planned are renovations of the front ends of store interiors that will include increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience, and expansion of departments.

According to Walmart, with its 99 Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s clubs in the state, Walmart employs more than 34,000 people. Wisconsin is also home to three Walmart Supply Chain distribution centers, including a newly expanded Regional Distribution Center in Menomonie and three transportation offices that employ thousands of local associates. In fiscal year 2022, Walmart said it also spent more than $3.9 billion with suppliers in the state and helped create more than 105,800 supplier jobs.

spectrumnews1.com

A Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow waste into community profit

WATERLOO, Wis. — The Environment Protection Agency reports a single cow produces between 154 to 264 pounds of methane gas per year. At Crave Brothers Farm in Waterloo, more than 2,000 cows are to fuel the cheese factory, the farm, and more than 300 homes within the area.
WATERLOO, WI
TMJ4 News

Former Walmart at Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold for $3M to self-storage company

MILWAUKEE — The former Walmart in Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold this month to an Iowa self-storage company, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports an affiliate of Affordable Family Storage bought the property for $3.28 million. Iowa-based company the Council Bluffs is known for converting shuttered retail stores into its self-storage facilities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
localeben.com

Fair Food Festival at Dodge County Fairgrounds

You can burn off that delicious fair food that you're going to enjoy later in the day at the July 16th Fair Food Festival! The Dodge County Fairgrounds will be hosting the inaugural Dodge County 4-H Fun Run/Walk on Saturday morning. The race begins at 9:15 am.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Walmart to be remodeled, company announces

WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022.
WEST BEND, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Employers Offering Money, Flexibility to Attract Workers

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin employers are offering higher wages and more flexibility to try to attract and retain workers. 85-percent of Wisconsin employers tell Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that they're struggling to hire.
WISCONSIN STATE
pleasantviewrealty.com

23199 County Road X, Kiel, WI, USA

Quality built home, setback on 16+ acres. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a jetted tub and a master bathroom. The upper level also features a bonus room with a loft sitting area that overlooks the lower level. Just off the spacious kitchen and living room is a large deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The main level also has first floor laundry. There is an additional detached 2 car garage with a workshop. A convenient feature of the home is an elevator that goes from the basement and stops at every level of the home. 5 acres are zoned AG-1.
KIEL, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Here’s What You Missed in Wisconsin This Week: July 15

Kohl's is the absolute best. So much stuff, for so little money. And now you can take advantage of those fantastic deals and plentiful styles right in the heart of Downtown, with Kohl's announcing a new location in the former Boston Store building on Phillips Avenue, set to open in 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin drops bid to treat backyard pools like public pools

(The Center Square) – Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools. The state's Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Wisconsin

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seven counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

FRIDAY 7/15/2022 2:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,540,852 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,181 total COVID-19 deaths.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cambridge, WI
The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983.

