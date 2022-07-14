ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash On Thruway In Bethlehem

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZpMG_0gfktuaH00
Ardit Lleshi Photo Credit: Ardit Lleshi Facebook

More than a month after an Albany man survived a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway only to later be killed by a hit-and-run driver, police have made an arrest.

Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, New Jersey, was taken into custody on June 30 in connection to the death of 48-year-old Michael Tran, according to New York State Police.

Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.

Tran’s body was found on the side of the road in Albany County on May 30, near Exit 23 in Bethlehem. Investigators determined he had been struck by a northbound driver after walking away from an earlier crash.

In the first crash, police said Tran had been driving north in the southbound lanes of the NYS Thruway when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses told police Tran had appeared to be uninjured and walked away from the crash scene before troopers arrived.

Police searched the area, but did not locate his body until the following day.

Lleshi was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision, a felony.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Thursday, Aug. 4.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Troy Schenectady Road crash kills one

A person is dead after a head-on crash on Troy Schenectady Road near Hickory Road Sunday. Police said at about 6:09 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles collided in a head-on crash. One driver died at Albany Medical Center after rescue teams transported them with life-threatening injuries. The other driver received non-life threatening injuries. Medical teams treated them at Ellis Hospital.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Crash In Wurtsboro

A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash in the region that sent another driver to the hospital. The wreck happened at around 7:45 a.m. Friday, July 15, in Sullivan County on State Route 209, according to New York State Police. Investigators said a 2010 Toyota Venza...
WURTSBORO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Albany, NY
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Garfield, NJ
City
Bethlehem, CT
County
Albany County, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

Police are investigating a fiery fatal crash in Westchester County. It happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 17 on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh. Responders were dispatched to mile marker 5.6 northbound for a report of a crash with a vehicle engulfed in flames. Greenburgh Fire and Emergency Medical...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects Still On Run After Five Shot In Yonkers, Police Say

Police are intensifying their investigations into two shootings that injured five people in one night in Westchester County. The incidents began in Yonkers around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. That's when officers responded to the area of Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired,...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police
Syracuse.com

3 killed, 2 injured when car crashes, lands upside down in Upstate New York stream

Fowler, N.Y. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash this weekend in St. Lawrence County, state police said. Jackie J. Henry, 34, of Richville, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Chub Lake Road in the town of Fowler at 4:40 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle went off the south shoulder, struck a guardrail and overturned. The compact SUV landed on its roof in a stream near 169 Chub Lake Road, state police said in a news release.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Police Car Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A police vehicle crashed in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at Wagner and Amboy avenues in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed, Woman Slashed, Suspect Bashed In Head With Frying Pan In East Rutherford

A domestic stabbing in East Rutherford sent three family members to the hospital, including the alleged assailant, responders said. A 58-year-old man and his 24-year-old daughter were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after he'd been stabbed and she'd been slashed Sunday night at a multi-family home on Carlton Avenue near the Wallington border, they said.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Utility Pole Crash Closes Route 4

Westbound Route 4 remained closed following a serious morning rush-hour crash. Multiple victims were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center by Englewood Health EMS after a Lincoln MKC slammed into a pole, downing wires, shortly after 8 a.m. The westbound highway remained closed near Jones Road in Englewood while PSE&G...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
315K+
Followers
48K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy