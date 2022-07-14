ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

1 dead, 1 injured after crash with cement truck in Troutdale

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — One person died and another was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a cement truck and car Thursday morning in Troutdale, officials said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News deputies are on the scene investigating the crash, which they said happened on Northwest Sundial Road, north of the NW Swigert Way intersection.

LifeFlight responded to the crash to airlift the driver of the car, but they died before the helicopter could take off, deputies said. Their passenger was taken to a local hospital. Neither of them were identified.

Authorities said the crash involved only the two vehicles.

Neighbor heard ‘blood-curdling screams’ after tree fell on cars at Portland park

The events leading up the crash are unclear.

NW Sundial has reopened.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating, although MCSO said it was due to the severity of the crash. No charges have been reported at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
