ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Eastbound I-70 will be closed all weekend in Denver

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close eastbound Interstate 70 for a traffic shift in the heart of Denver this weekend. Known as the "1, 2 Shift," the traffic shift will close eastbound I-70 between Washington Street and Interstate 270 from Friday, July 15 at 10 p.m. to...

www.9news.com

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Some Denver neighbors not convinced of Central 70 Project benefits

This weekend, a section of Interstate 70 eastbound is the fast way to no where. Eastbound lanes will be shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270.Then Monday, a second tunnel is to open to a future which the Colorado Department of Transportation says motorists will find "amazing.""We do not want people making this a drag racing event," said Bob Hays, Project Director.Up above the tunnels sit businesses like the Sanchez Panaderia and Restaurant. Ruben Sanchez sees no benefit for him even as this project reaches a milestone."Especially with gas prices now, a lot of our old...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

City of Denver to open rec centers as cooling stations

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation will open all currently operating recreation centers as cooling stations for the public, according to the city. High temperatures in the Denver area are expected to surpass 100 degrees on Monday. During their regular business hours, the city's recreation centers will be open to the public without admission fees.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Smartphone App#Mile High#Cdot#Colorado Boulevards#The Express Lanes#The Central 70 Project
9NEWS

At least one dead in crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Aurora Police Department (APD) said at least one person died in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon,. DPD tweeted about the crash at around 12:25 p.m. and said three cars were involved in the crash in the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard.
AURORA, CO
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, July 17, 2022

It's going to be a hot start to the week, with a potential record set for Denver by hitting 100 degrees. This heat isn't unique to the Front Range or Colorado as it is widespread Sunday and Monday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to provide above normal and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

RV blazes after exploding in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An RV exploded and caught fire in an Aurora neighborhood Saturday morning. The RV was parked in the area of Exposition Avenue at Ohio Drive when Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. about an explosion. Crews got the flames under control...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy