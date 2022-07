PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man is in custody for driving under the influence after he rear-ended an officer’s vehicle in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood on Saturday. The crash occurred on the 8700 block of Ridge Avenue and 6 p.m. While on routine patrol, police say an officer was rear-ended by a man driving a white Chevrolet. The officer was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is expected to be treated and released. Police say the officer’s vehicle sustained moderate rear-end damage, while the Chevrolet sustained heavy front end damage. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to Einstein Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, but he’s currently in police custody. The crash is under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO