Hillsboro police bringing back Popsicle Patrols

The Hillsboro Police Department is bringing back the Popsicle Patrol with the weather heating up. 07142022. (Courtesy Photo: Hillsboro Police Department)

The frozen treats are available for one day only.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures warming up, the Hillsboro Police Department is hoping to cool off the community one popsicle at a time.

HPD announced in a tweet that Popsicle Patrols are back on Thursday, July 14.

The department will be handing out free frozen treats at the Tyson Rec Center, Shadywood, Hamby & Shute Parks, along with some of the neighborhoods around those locations.

“Be watching AND listening for us between 2-4 p.m.,” HPD said.