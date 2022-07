CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A rescue truck has been deemed a total loss after a fire at Constantine Fire Department (CFD) on Friday. CFD says one of their firefighters finished performing a maintenance check on one of their rescue trucks when they left to work in another section of the department. He later returned to find fire and smoke stemming from the truck after hearing a disturbance from the bay area.

CONSTANTINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO