In the SEC, it just means more. In the Big Ten, you dream big. In South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame does whatever the hell it wants. For 135 years, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have lived independently in the college football world. They left home as soon as they turned 18 and never looked back, never phoned home for guidance and never asked for an extra buck. Now, however, the Irish are on the phone ready to dial. The truth is, though, they won’t have to. Their phone will be ringing nonstop.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO