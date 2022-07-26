Intrust Bank Arena and Century II job fair today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ASM Global will host a job fair today, July 26. Participating ASM Global venues in Wichita include Intrust Bank Arena and Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center .

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of Intrust Bank Arena. Attendees can park in any Intrust Bank Arena parking lot and should enter through Entrance B on the arena’s south side.

Intrust Bank Arena is hiring for several part-time positions across multiple departments, including guest experience, box office, operations and food & beverage. In addition, hiring managers from BEST Crowd Management and IATSE will also be participating in the job fair, hiring for security and stagehands, respectively.

Century II has multiple full-time opportunities, including an event manager/technical director, IT manager, maintenance tech and operations staff. In addition, part-time options are also available within the food & beverage and housekeeping departments.

Candidates passionate about live events can save time by applying online in advance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and identification as on-site interviews will be conducted, and candidates have the potential to be hired on the spot.

