ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Intrust Bank Arena and Century II job fair to be held

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBuYi_0gfkqUw800

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ASM Global will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 26. Participating ASM Global venues in Wichita include Intrust Bank Arena and Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of Intrust Bank Arena. Attendees can park in any Intrust Bank Arena parking lot and should enter through Entrance B on the arena’s south side.

Intrust Bank Arena is hiring for several part-time positions across multiple departments, including guest experience, box office, operations and food & beverage. In addition, hiring managers from BEST Crowd Management and IATSE will also be participating in the job fair, hiring for security and stagehands, respectively.

Century II has multiple full-time opportunities, including an event manager/technical director, IT manager, maintenance tech and operations staff. In addition, part-time options are also available within the food & beverage and housekeeping departments.

Candidates passionate about live events can save time by applying online in advance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and identification as on-site interviews will be conducted, and candidates have the potential to be hired on the spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita approves $1 million grant to improve north end

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The north end of Wichita is getting a financial boost, thanks to a $1 million grant approved by the city. The City of Wichita approved the grant for the organization “Empower.” It is planning on using the funds to help the north end of the city, which is a predominantly Hispanic […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

More of Wichita’s Underrated and Overlooked Restaurants

Earlier this month, we covered some of Wichita’s Underrated and Overlooked Restaurants. It’s time to lists some more. We all know Wichita is home to many good eats. Navigating through the sheer number of them can be tough and places like this blog, the media, various social media groups and review websites can help with that.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Journey of Hope traveled through Wichita Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Journey of Hope, a group of bikers making their way across America, traveled through Wichita on Friday. The riders average 80 miles a day as they are making their way to Washington, D.C. While on their way, they are raising money and visiting organizations like Wichita’s Rainbow United. “You’ll stop […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Wichita Baseball Museum opens at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new museum has opened inside Riverfront Stadium near downtown Wichita, the Wichita Baseball Museum. The museum has historical artifacts showcasing Wichita’s baseball history, including Wichita’s all-black baseball team, the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress, and preserve components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. “We are excited to share local baseball history with the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KWCH top stories for the week of July 10-16

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are some of the top local, state and national stories for the week of July 10-16: Local. Well-known Wichita DJ off air after sexual harassment allegation. A former Wichita radio personality shared his story after he said he was sexually harassed in the workplace by...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Restaurants Wichita has added since the calendar turned 2022

Though the second half of 2022 will be filled with restaurant openings, the first six months of the year were also rather busy. Following is a list of some of the new restaurants Wichita has added since the calendar turned 2022. Some are brand new. Some are new locations of growing local chains. Others just moved to newer, better digs.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrust Bank Arena#Job Fair#Food Beverage#Asm Global#Iatse
KSN News

Early voting begins in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote in the August primary, you do not have to wait until August 2. Early voting has started in Sedgwick County and some other counties around the state. This primary is open to all registered voters because of the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot. […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Historical Wichita bridge hit with spray paint... again

Vandals have left their mark on a historic bridge here in Wichita once again. If you have driven on the Minisa Bridge over the last week, you've probably seen vandalism markings on both sides of the 90-year old bridge. The cleaning process isn't easy, but preservationists want residents to call them immediately when graffiti-artists strike.
WICHITA, KS
thepitchkc.com

A film nearly 20 years in the making tells the story of Wichita’s The Embarrassment

Once upon a time in Wichita, there was a band called The Embarrassment. In 1979, guitarist Bill Goffrier, vocalist John Nichols, bassist Ron Klaus, and drummer Brent “Woody” Geissman formed a quartet that, over the course of five years, went from playing shows in backyards and a studio in Wichita’s now-abandoned Flatiron Building to touring with the likes of John Cale and the Ramones.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita drivers excited about I-135 north junction progress

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "Oh, it's a mess. It's a mess," said Aaron Guinn. "It gets backed up terribly bad," said Ashley Jackson. If you drive around Wichita a lot like Aaron Guinn and Ashley Jackson, you might not be surprised that they're talking about the notoriously bad I-135 north junction.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
KAKE TV

Pratt Regional Medical Center terminates CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Board of Directors for Pratt Regional Medical Center announced the termination Friday of their CEO, Darrell Lavender with the following letter to its employees. Dear PRMC Employee,. The Pratt Regional Medical Center Board of Directors wishes to address the recent controversy concerning PRMC. After twenty-five...
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Reno County 911

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Popular radio host off the air after allegations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former radio DJ in Wichita Is speaking out and alleging inappropriate behavior by his former supervisor Greg “The Hitman” Williams. Johnny Starks, known as DJ Koolout on 93.5 Radio, said he believed that Williams, who was his supervisor, was pleased with his show and happy about ratings. But a little […]
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

The Butler County Extension Office is Happy to Welcome Bonnie Brewer!

Bonnie Brewer will begin serving as the Butler County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, effective July 25th, 2022. Bonnie grew up in Northeast Kansas and she loves the great outdoors. Bonnie enjoys spending as much time as possible with her family, and doing projects with her three children and husband.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

KHP honors men who helped trooper in trouble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored three men who stepped up to help a KHP trooper in a dangerous situation. The KHP honored Steve Morris, George Jennings, and Terry Rayl as honorary troopers. Earlier this year, the three put themselves in harm’s way when they...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita firefighter and family lose everything in fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter was on duty last night when his lifelong home caught fire. The family was too devastated to talk to us today, but a neighbor shared his experience.  “She called me and asked me to run down here and find out what was going on,” said Jared Cerullo, a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy