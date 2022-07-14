ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfers key again for KSU football heading into 2022 season

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman said his Wildcats were fortunate during the 2021 season when they managed to find success with almost every transfer they brought into the program.

Safeties Reggie Stubblefield and Russ Yeast and cornerback Julius Brents were just three of the many transfer portal success stories last season and now, one year later, Klieman hopes that good fortune continues as K-State once again finds itself counting on first-year transfers at key spots.

“We have a number of guys back on both sides of the ball, but (the way) the landscape of college football is right now, it’s going to be the new players that you’ve got to mesh with those returning players that are going to be the key to your success,” Klieman said during a press conference Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. “And we have a number of positions where we’re going to have a lot of new faces out there. Some were here in the spring. Many of them were not here in the spring. So (it’s important) for us to get together with those guys in August and have a great fall camp and put the work in so that come September, we can start the fall off strong.”

None of those new faces are more notable than quarterback Adrian Martinez, who transferred from Nebraska earlier this year.

The dual-threat signal caller sat out most of the spring recovering from a shoulder injury but is 100% healthy and ready to lead the K-State offense into the 2022 season.

“I’ve been so impressed with (Martinez) as a person,” Klieman said. “As somebody that came in and missed almost all of the spring because of an injury, just watching him bond with the players, watching him build relationships during the time when he couldn’t be out front leading after a workout or after a practice, and now to see him going through the summer where he is cleared and healthy and watching him just kind of command the room. He’s a tremendously mature individual that brings out the best in everybody and that’s what excites me about him.”

While the Wildcats return quite a bit of experience on both sides of the ball at just about every position, safety is maybe the one spot that’s a mystery for both K-State fans and coaches.

Sophomore TJ Smith and senior Cincere Mason return from last season along with junior Tyler Junior College transfer Kobe Savage and senior Virginia transfer Josh Hayes (who made the transition from cornerback to safety during the spring), both of which were with the Wildcats during the spring.

After the spring, they added senior Prairie View A&M transfer Drake Cheatum and true freshmen VJ Payne and Jordan Perry.

Klieman said the expectation remains that a number of those guys will have to make a major impact this season for the Wildcat defense to be sucessful this season.

“That’s going to be what we have to expect out of these guys is that they have an immediate impact,” Klieman said. “We’re gonna have to all coach the heck out of these guys, because the standards are high they know the standards are high that’s why they came to K-State. They also know there’s an opportunity to come play to play early. And so we’re excited about the challenge we have in the secondary.”

Lastly, the running back picture behind Deuce Vaughn remains very cloudy. Coaches have been saying since the the spring, after the transfer of backups of Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright, that a committee approach will be most likely rather than naming a true backup.

K-State returns several young backs including D.J. Giddens, Dervin Weathers, La’James White and Jordan Schippers, but none of them have managed to see the field in any meaningful fashion.

The Wildcats have also used fullbacks like returning starter Jax Dineen in the run game.

However, even with all of those options on the roster, K-State still made the decision to pull the trigger on Modesto Junior College back Anthony Frias II to add more depth after the spring. Frias, a 5-foot-10, 201-pound power back, offers a bulkier backfield option that would be a nice complement to Vaughn if he’s able to work his way past the other young backs on the roster.

“It’s pretty wide open,” Klieman said. “And that’s something that we’re going to do in fall camp because of the O-line and D-line battle that we need to get the guys that have missed spring ball more reps on the D-line. We’re gonna get the good O-line and D-line players together and we’re gonna put those young running backs behind it during fall camp, and probably try to preserve Deuce a little bit to see which of those guys jumps out.”

Due to a rash off injuries during spring ball on both the offensive and defensive lines, reps for those players were hard to come by. Klieman plans on making up for that loss of practice snaps during the fall and plans on using that situation as an opportunity to suss out the running back depth.

K-State players report for fall preseason practice on August 2nd. K-State opens the season at home versus South Dakota on Sept. 3.

Comments / 0

 

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
