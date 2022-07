PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 31-year-old Porterville man. Police say the victim, Morgan Paternoster, was found suffering from gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue. Paternoster was taken from the scene to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO