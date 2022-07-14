Electrical issue causes fire at Lehigh Acres home

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Lehigh Acres tried to ambush them after barricading himself in a Lehigh Acres home on Thursday night. The sheriff’s office says its SWAT team was attempting to take a man into custody on multiple felony warrants, but the man had barricaded himself inside his home.
Pine Island Commercial Marina boat ramp in Lee County is temporarily closing for improvements. The ramp at 6001 Maria Drive in Saint James City, will close on Monday, July 25, through the remainder of the year for improvements to include dredging, seawall replacement, and installation of ADA parking spaces. The...
Starting Monday, law enforcement agencies are teaming up to target speeding drivers in Southwest Florida with Operation Southern Slow Down. Operation Southern Slow Down is a multi-state weeklong campaign to educate drivers on speeding dangers and to increase the enforcement of traffic laws. The Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK News it’s all about making sure people know how to be safer on the road.
A man was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday in connection with the June 4 shooting death of a man in the back of a car in Cape Coral. According to a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at a home on Norris Road in Wellington after law enforcement learned he had arrived there two days before and was staying with the homeowner.
Clewiston police are looking for two people, one of whom seemed to have a handgun, seen outside a home in surveillance video Saturday night. The Clewiston Police Department is asking for help identifying any of the people seen in photos taken from home surveillance video on the 100 block of Margaret Street. CPD did not specify the number, but there appear to be three people, based on the two photos released. One of them appears to be carrying a handgun.
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man has bonded out of jail after his arrest Saturday on charges of stealing a boat, which he then allegedly used trying to get away from law enforcement. 37-year-old Tristan Eugene Royer is charged with grand theft, petty theft and burglary. Deputies say the incident...
A woman was found dead in Sarasota County pond Friday night after falling in and being attacked by multiple alligators. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway at Cayman Isles Boulevard and Golf View Drive at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Sarasota County.
A 50-year-old man was arrested after troopers say he drove through a street closure as authorities investigated a homicide. The Florida Highway Patrol said Terry Thomas Carlton, of North Fort Myers, in disregard of the road closure, passed through the median and drove around marked law enforcement vehicle with their emergency lights on.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police and dive teams pulled a car from the water near the Burnt Store Road boat ramp in Cape Coral on Friday. There are also four tow trucks in the area attempting to fish a car out of the water. There are buoys floating in...
(WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol closed one of the northbound lanes of I-75 in Lee County Saturday after a truck collided with an overpass. Troopers said a commercial vehicle hit the overpass. However, no one was injured. The FHP said the bridge is being analyzed to detect any...
People were lined up for a summer bash and it caused severe congestion on Daniels Parkway Sunday afternoon and into the evening. Traffic going eastbound and westbound on Daniels Parkway was primarily impacted. The long line led to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Summer Bash event inside JetBlue Park.
A woman is dead after a crash at Oil Well Road and US-41 in Charlotte County on Thursday evening. According to FHP, a 79-year-old Punta Gorda woman in a sedan was driving south in the left lane of US-41, south of Oil Well Road, around 5:30 p.m., while a 20-year-old Cape Coral man in a sedan was driving south in the right lane of US-41.
Gas prices are driving electric vehicle sales, with AAA reporting one in four people say their next car will be electric, so Florida Power and Light is launching a program to let drivers install charging stations at their homes. WINK News hears some drivers say they love their Teslas—that the...
This story contains graphic descriptions and imagery, which some may find disturbing. A pit bull killed a dog and ripped off a woman’s fingertip in Lehigh Acres. The pit bull’s owner was walking her dog on a leash when a Bichon Frise escaped his house. That’s when the...
