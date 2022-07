If you're seeking out an early-2000s R&B revival, look no further than FLO. The British girl group has already earned millions of fans — including Missy Elliott, JoJo and SZA — thanks to the infectious viral first single "Cardboard Box" from their debut EP The Lead, which dropped Friday via Island Records. Ahead of its release, members Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas and Renée Downer spoke to PEOPLE about coming together as FLO, creating the project and breathing new life into the nearly-desolate girl group landscape.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO