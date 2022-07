The Usos vs. Street Profits tore down on the house at Money in the Bank and WWE SmackDown will continue to fuel the fire for their SummerSlam rematch. Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso is slated for Friday's episode of SmackDown and the special guest referee for their pay-per-view rematch will be revealed. SmackDown takes place from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida at 8 p.m. ET.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO