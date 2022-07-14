Acushnet Woman Killed in Rhode Island Crash
PAWTUCKET, RI — A 33-year-old Acushnet woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pawtucket on Wednesday evening. Rhode Island State Police...wbsm.com
PAWTUCKET, RI — A 33-year-old Acushnet woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pawtucket on Wednesday evening. Rhode Island State Police...wbsm.com
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0