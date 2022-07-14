ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

2 YouTubers say they were refused entry from the Ace Family Festival with no explanation despite paying for tickets

By Charissa Cheong
 4 days ago
Drama vloggers Rich Lux and MadCatster allege they were denied entry to the Ace Family Fest this past weekend. The Ace Family via YouTube
  • Two drama YouTubers said they were turned away from the entrance of the Ace Family's event.
  • They told Insider they were not given a reason for being refused entry despite having bought tickets.
  • Ace Family's Austin and Catherine McBroom previously told fans not to listen to drama channels.

