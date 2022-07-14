ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly ice skating couple goes viral on social media and their reaction is adorable

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBt2c_0gfkoP1Z00

An elderly couple ‘s coordinated routine at an ice skating rink recently went viral on social media and their reaction to it is arguably the most wholesome thing you’ll see all day.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Jackie, @itsz_jackie, documented a man and woman skating at an indoor ice rink from afar. The poster jokingly set the clip to the song “Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta” by lil Shordie Scott.

Jackie praised the couple in the caption, writing “so cute,” along with the hashtags, #goals and #oldcouplegoals .

The couple wore matching outfits and adorably also switched off from holding each other’s hands and shoulders while skating.

As of 14 July, the video has more than 5.5m views, with Jackie noting in the comments that she’d seen the couple skating at the Lloyd Center shopping mall in Portland, Oregon.

TikTok users in the comments also went on to praise the skaters and expressed how they want to find them.

“Matching fits and fades love it,” one wrote, while another said, “they’re smooth as h***”.

A third person added: “They were probably partners in figure skating years ago.”

Other viewers claimed that they’d seen that couple skating together before, on multiple occasions.

“Omgg everytime I go there,” one wrote. “Each year they’re skating together and I love to sit and watch them. It’s so memorising.”

“They sk8 every single day  @ the same time to the same song, “L-O-V-E” [by Nat King Cole]”.

@itz_jackie

So cute 🥹 #goals #fyp #oldcouplegoals #foryoupage

♬ I WANNA TAKE A PIC WIT CARDI B INSIDE MY CARDIGAN - 1ove

In response to the comment, Jackie reposted the video set to Cole’s song. Since then, Jackie has reuploaded the viral clip with different romance songs, including Brenton Wood’s “I Like The Way You Love Me,” Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” and Michael Giacchino’s “Married Life”.

Jackie later shared another video , which was filmed by TikToker /@_keannajrb, to reveal the couple’s reaction to going viral.

@itz_jackie

Reply to @christaornah Update: They have been found There names are Tally & Garry, arent they the cutest 🥹💕!!! video sent (via@Keanna Becerra ) Thanks for the update babe 🫶🏼

♬ original sound - Jackie

The couple, whose names are Tally and Gerry, could be seen holding hands on the skating rink and looking at someone’s phone as it played the TikTok videos of them.

In the clip, Gerry confirmed that the song he always plays when skating with his wife is “L-O-V-E,” before the duo acknowledged how the TikTok videos have “a lot of likes” and “views”.

After thanking viewers for sharing so many clips of them, the couple formally introduced themselves and detailed how long they’ve been skating together.

“This is my wife Tally, and I’m Gerry,” he said. “We’ve skated at different rinks, but we’ve been at Lloyd Center for 54 years…We’ve been married 50 years.”

