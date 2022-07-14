ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Investigation underway after 2-year-old dies in Snyder, Texas

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) — An investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old in Snyder.

Police told KTAB and KRBC officers were called to an apartment on the 1900 block of Coleman Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Saturday and found the child unresponsive.

The child was then transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death, and the child’s body has been sent off for an autopsy. Those results will take 6 weeks to even months to return.

Criminal charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

No further information has been released.

