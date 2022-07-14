Investigation underway after 2-year-old dies in Snyder, Texas
SCURRY COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) — An investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old in Snyder.
Police told KTAB and KRBC officers were called to an apartment on the 1900 block of Coleman Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Saturday and found the child unresponsive.
The child was then transported to the hospital, where they later died.13-year-old not driver in Andrews crash that killed 9, NTSB says
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death, and the child’s body has been sent off for an autopsy. Those results will take 6 weeks to even months to return.
Criminal charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.
No further information has been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0