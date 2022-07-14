The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine option.

The FDA on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine that is a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the U.S.

Nearly a quarter of American adults still haven't gotten their primary vaccinations, and experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for a more conventional option. Read more here.

It's Thursday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know:

Los Angeles County appears to be on track to reinstate an indoor mask mandate if current trends in hospital admissions continue, county health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week.

appears to be on track to reinstate an indoor mask mandate if current trends in hospital admissions continue, county health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week. The Kansas City Royals will be missing 10 players for their series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week due to the Canadian government's vaccine mandate. The 10 players will forfeit four days of pay and major league service time.

will be missing 10 players for their series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week due to the Canadian government's vaccine mandate. The 10 players will forfeit four days of pay and major league service time. Hawaii , which has the last statewide school mask mandate in the United States, is scrapping the requirement on Aug. 1, state officials announced on Tuesday

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 78% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 67% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY Nation NOW reporter, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: FDA approves fourth COVID vaccine option