Quakes win 3-2 away to Galaxy in Cali Clasico triumph

By Alex Baker
 4 days ago
CARSON, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Efrain Alvarez #26 of Los Angeles Galaxy and Marcos Lopez #27 of San Jose Earthquakes in the first half at Dignity Health…

(KRON) — First-half goals from Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse and Marcos Lopez lifted the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 away win in the Cali Clasico against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Wednesday night. Dejan Joveljic struck back for the home side with two second-half goals, but the Galaxy fell short of an equalizer. The Quakes left L.A. with their first road win of the season and an improved record of 5-4-3 in MLS play under interim coach Alex Covelo.

The Quakes jumped out to an early lead when Espinoza converted a penalty in the 13th minute. Ebobisse doubled the visitor’s advantage moments later with a right footer from inside the 18. Lopez added a third five minutes before halftime, playing a give-and-go with Benji Kikanovic and beating Galaxy keeper Jonathon Bond from a narrow angle close to the line.

Joveljic began the Galaxy fightback after the break, scoring just three minutes into the second half to make it 3-1. The Serbian striker scored his second in the 88th minute to make it 3-2. However, a standout performance from Quakes keeper JT Marcinkowski — who made a season-high eight saves — saw the Quakes escape with all three points.

San Jose will host the next meeting between the two longstanding West Coast rivals when the Cali Clasico comes to Stanford Stadium on Sept. 24 after being rescheduled last month due to a power outage at Stanford. But next up for the Quakes will be a meeting with the Houston Dynamo on Sunday, July 17 at PayPal Park.

Earlier this week, LA Galaxy and USMNT legend, Landon Donovan was linked to the coaching job at San Jose, where he played three seasons and won two MLS Cups.

