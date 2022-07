Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.

EAGLE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO