Stray bullet hits woman inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 37-year-old woman was shot in her apartment by a stray bullet early on Thursday, police said.

She was inside the Troy Avenue apartment when a bullet went through the window and struck her index finger around 1:20 a.m., officials said. She’s not believed to have been the intended target.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Her injury was not considered life threatening.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

