Stray bullet hits woman inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 37-year-old woman was shot in her apartment by a stray bullet early on Thursday, police said.
She was inside the Troy Avenue apartment when a bullet went through the window and struck her index finger around 1:20 a.m., officials said. She’s not believed to have been the intended target.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Her injury was not considered life threatening.
Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.
