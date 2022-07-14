ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Woodlands MUD 67 Secures State Funding for Drainage Project

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX — Six municipal utility districts (MUDs) of The Woodlands...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 SRT TEAM DOES EARLY MORNING RAID

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an inves…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-srt-team-does-early-morning-rain/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Water Leak (93k gallons so far) - Home or City Responsible?

Got a call today from the Houston water dept. that I had a reading of 93,000 gallons (I typically have 2-3,000 per month). To check for leaks in the house. House is fine. Went outside to the meter and the damn thing is filled to the brim and water is leaking in the dirt/grass between the meter and the drainage ditch. City says they're dispatching someone but no ETA and NOT to turn the water off.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

WANTED FELON WALKS THROUGH MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DRUG BUST SCENE

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an inves…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/wanted-felon-walks-through-montgomery-county-precinct-4-drug-bust-scene/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developer Kickerillo and Bean announces development Stallion Lakes in Hockley

Developer Kickerillo Bean announced the development Stallion Lakes, a 394-acre gated community off Magnolia Road in Hockley. (Courtesy Compass Real Estate) The development company Kickerillo and Bean announced its new Stallion Lakes development in Hockley near the Montgomery County-Waller County border on July 14. Kickerillo and Bean is a partnership between developer Kickerillo Companies and Tomball resident and show horse owner Bill Bean.
HOCKLEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#Tx#Research Forest Drive
mocomotive.com

Police: Swimmer from Humble drowns in Lake Conroe

A 55-year-old man drowned in Lake Conroe on Saturday after he jumped into the water to swim and went under, according to Montgomery County authorities. Relatives called 911 around 2 p.m. after Jesus Cabrera, of Humble, disappeared into the water. He earlier “jumped off his pontoon boat” into a swimming area. The boat started to drift and Cabrera struggled to stay afloat, said Sgt. Austin Gay, of the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct One, in a news release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $10,900,000 Exquisite Palatial Style Residence in Sugar Land is Truly Magnificent Sweetwater Showplace

The Residence in Sugar Land, a exquisite palatial style estate constructed with many detailed and intricate moldings, marble floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom cabinetry and ornate finishes, gold leaf accents, and crystal chandeliers is now available for sale. This home located at 5324 Palm Royale Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Walter Bering (Phone: 713-851-9753) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mocomotive.com

Humble man drowns in Lake Conroe after jumping off pontoon boat, sheriff says

CONROE, Texas — An Humble man died on Saturday after jumping off his pontoon boat and drowning in Lake Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the man had jumped off the boat to swim, but began to struggle when the boat drifted away at around 2:05 p.m. Family members jumped into the water and were able to pull him back into the boat.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Popular West Texas hiking trail closed until further notice due to increase in bear activity

HOUSTON – Big Bend National Park’s well-loved Window Trail is closed until further notice due to a significant increase in bear activity. “This emergency closure is due to significantly increased bear activity in the narrow trail corridor, and the safety of both the bears and the public is paramount,” park officials wrote in a social media post. “We ask for your cooperation during this time and apologize for the inconvenience.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH poll shows tight race for Harris County Judge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new poll shows a tight race for the Harris County Judge position. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo is taking on Alexandra Mealer for the top county job. Hidalgo rode the blue wave into office in 2018 in what was a tight matchup and edged out...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Armed Subject in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 7:00pm, Officers with the Magnolia Police Department were dispatched to Executive Inn & Suites located at 17707 FM1488 in Magnolia in reference to a welfare check. Montgomery County dispatch received a call from an unknown male who sounded confused, incoherent, and was possibly intoxicated. Dispatch was advised that there was a male on scene armed with a shotgun. At that time, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 3 Constables, and Troopers from the Department of Public Safety were also dispatched to assist. Units located the individual, a 23 year old Hispanic male, and found that he was in fact armed with what appeared to be a shotgun. A perimeter was established, and nearby roads were shutdown.
MAGNOLIA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy