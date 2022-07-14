Developer launches 700-unit new manufactured home, master-planned community near Lake Conroe

Got a call today from the Houston water dept. that I had a reading of 93,000 gallons (I typically have 2-3,000 per month). To check for leaks in the house. House is fine. Went outside to the meter and the damn thing is filled to the brim and water is leaking in the dirt/grass between the meter and the drainage ditch. City says they're dispatching someone but no ETA and NOT to turn the water off.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO