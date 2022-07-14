ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Traffic slows on Highway 99 south of Chico due to crash

By Brandon Downs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Traffic has slowed on northbound Highway...

Forward progress of vegetation fire in South Oroville stopped

SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 11:28 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Las Plumas Avenue in South Oroville. The fire burned more than 3/4 of an acre. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. CAL FIRE Butte...
OROVILLE, CA
Crews stop forward progress of Grand Fire in Oroville Sunday night

OROVILLE, Calif. 9:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire on Grand Avenue in Oroville on Sunday night. CAL FIRE said the Grand Fire burned one acre of vegetation. The Oroville Police Department said evacuations were issued to the Tuscan Villa Apartments. CAL FIRE was...
OROVILLE, CA
Rainbow Fire in Rancho Tehama is 70% contained, 60 acres

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. 9:35 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - The Rainbow Fire in Rancho Tehama is now 70% contained after burning 60 acres over the weekend, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said there are still road closures in the area. The Tehama County Volunteer Fire Station 9...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Chico, CA
3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Paradise police sergeant recovering after ATV crash

PARADISE, Calif. - An sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is facing a long recovery after an ATV crash. Sergeant John Wilkey was on a family vacation in Oregon with his girlfriend and their children when he was injured in the crash. Wilkey has served the community of Paradise for...
PARADISE, CA
Two fires burn along Hwy 149 overnight in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two fires burned along Highway 149 in Butte County late Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. near Highway 149 and Shippee Road between Oroville and Chico. The two fires burned about two acres. Fire crews told Action News Now it's possible the two...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Police: One person shot in Downtown Chico

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a shooting. Police said that they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting near E. 4th Street and Wall Street. When police arrived, they found a single victim suffering […]
CHICO, CA
Shasta County deputy nearly hit by wrong-way driver leading to pursuit

ANDERSON, Calif. — A Shasta County Sheriff's deputy was nearly hit head-on by a wrong-way driver early Friday morning, department officials said. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the deputy was nearly hit by a car traveling the wrong way on Happy Valley Road near Majestic View Circle in Anderson just after 5 a.m.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
California camping trip turns fatal: 1 teenager dead, 1 man missing

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
BERRY CREEK, CA
Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Peter Fire west of Anderson burns 304 acres, 50% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 6:53 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says the Peter Fire is at 304 acres and 50% contained. On Thursday night, CAL FIRE said that 12 structures were destroyed by the Peter Fire. Evacuation orders. All roads connected to Spring Gulch Road west of Missouri Lane...
ANDERSON, CA
Dog leads rescue team to injured owner camping in Tahoe National Forest

A man’s dog came to his rescue earlier this week after leading search and rescue teams to where he had fallen 70 feet and injured himself, CBS Sacramento reported. The dog’s 53-year-old owner was camping in Tahoe National Forest when he took the fall, breaking his hip and ribs. CalFire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help from 25 search and rescue volunteers in order to locate him, according to a Facebook post made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
304 acres, 90% contained, 16 structures destroyed

ANDERSON, Calif. 10:47 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Peter Fire has burned 204 acres and is 90% contained. The SCSO has lifted all evacuations and road closures. The evacuation shelter located at West Valley High School has been closed. 16 structures have been destroyed by the Peter Fire,...
ANDERSON, CA

