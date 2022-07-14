Traffic slows on Highway 99 south of Chico due to crash

SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 11:28 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Las Plumas Avenue in South Oroville. The fire burned more than 3/4 of an acre. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. CAL FIRE Butte...
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire on Grand Avenue in Oroville on Sunday night. CAL FIRE said the Grand Fire burned one acre of vegetation. The Oroville Police Department said evacuations were issued to the Tuscan Villa Apartments. CAL FIRE was...
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. 9:35 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - The Rainbow Fire in Rancho Tehama is now 70% contained after burning 60 acres over the weekend, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said there are still road closures in the area. The Tehama County Volunteer Fire Station 9...
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 13-14, 2022. July 13. Nip...
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
SHERIDAN, Calif. 3:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE NEU has stopped the forward progress of a structure fire in the Sheridan area off of Riosa Road in Placer County. The fire has burned 40 acres, according to CAL FIRE. The Placer County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuations for all...
PARADISE, Calif. - An sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is facing a long recovery after an ATV crash. Sergeant John Wilkey was on a family vacation in Oregon with his girlfriend and their children when he was injured in the crash. Wilkey has served the community of Paradise for...
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Power is back on for 896 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area Sunday morning. The power went out at around 7:24 a.m., according to the PG&E outage map. Power was restored at about 11:30 a.m. PG&E crews are on scene working to fix the issue.
ANDERSON, Calif. 6:06 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have extinguished a fire burning in the Waste Management facility on Cambridge Road in Anderson on Saturday. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that the fire burned a quarter of an acre, but did not spread to surrounding vegetation. Fire crews will stay on...
CORNING, Calif. - A Tehama County man is wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen in the hospital. Corning police said the driver hit a man who was walking Sunday around 7:30 p.m. on Solano Street at Fairview Avenue. Police want to question...
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police are looking for the person responsible for firing multiple gunshots and shooting a person near E. 4th Street and Wall Street in Chico at around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday. Multiple Chico Police officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. They found...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two fires burned along Highway 149 in Butte County late Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. near Highway 149 and Shippee Road between Oroville and Chico. The two fires burned about two acres. Fire crews told Action News Now it's possible the two...
ANDERSON, Calif. — A Shasta County Sheriff's deputy was nearly hit head-on by a wrong-way driver early Friday morning, department officials said. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the deputy was nearly hit by a car traveling the wrong way on Happy Valley Road near Majestic View Circle in Anderson just after 5 a.m.
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a teenager got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. 12:01 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,175 PG&E customers in the Shingletown area Sunday morning. The power went out at about 7:50 a.m., according to the PG&E outage map. Power came back on at around 11:30 a.m. PG&E crews are on scene working to fix...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 6:53 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says the Peter Fire is at 304 acres and 50% contained. On Thursday night, CAL FIRE said that 12 structures were destroyed by the Peter Fire. Evacuation orders. All roads connected to Spring Gulch Road west of Missouri Lane...
A man’s dog came to his rescue earlier this week after leading search and rescue teams to where he had fallen 70 feet and injured himself, CBS Sacramento reported. The dog’s 53-year-old owner was camping in Tahoe National Forest when he took the fall, breaking his hip and ribs. CalFire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help from 25 search and rescue volunteers in order to locate him, according to a Facebook post made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:47 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says the Peter Fire has burned 204 acres and is 90% contained. The SCSO has lifted all evacuations and road closures. The evacuation shelter located at West Valley High School has been closed. 16 structures have been destroyed by the Peter Fire,...
