Astronomy

Applying astronomy ideas to mole identification

By Royal Astronomical Society
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists are applying astronomical techniques to identify moles that may develop into the skin cancer melanoma. Astronomers regularly take images of the sky, producing software to map set targets over time. This technology is now being adapted to monitor the evolution of moles in high-risk patients. The work will be presented...

medicalxpress.com

scitechdaily.com

How an Algae-Eating Bacterium Solves a Major Environmental Engineering Challenge

For many organisms, ranging from microbes to complex multicellular life, cooperation is an essential aspect of life. It emerges when individuals share resources or partition a task in such a manner that each derives a greater benefit when acting together than they could on their own. Examples include slime mold swarming to hunt for food and reproduce, birds and fish flocking to evade predators, and bacteria forming biofilms to resist stress.
TechRadar

The James Webb telescope is packing some very unimpressive storage

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may well have produced some of the most awe-inspiring images in the history of deep space photography since its launch, however, even the most modest modern laptop might beat it in the storage stakes. The world's most advanced telescope only sports a 68GB Solid...
NASA
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

MIT Physicists Harness Quantum “Time Reversal” for Detecting Gravitational Waves and Dark Matter

A new technique to measure vibrating atoms could improve the precision of atomic clocks and of quantum sensors for detecting dark matter or gravitational waves. A tiny universe of information is contained in the quantum vibrations in atoms. Scientists can hone the precision of atomic clocks as well as quantum sensors if they can accurately measure these atomic oscillations, and how they evolve over time. Quantum sensors, which are systems of atoms whose fluctuations can be used as a detector, can indicate the presence of dark matter, a passing gravitational wave, or even new, unexpected phenomena.
scitechdaily.com

Google’s Powerful Artificial Intelligence Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch

It is easy for people to mistake fluent speech for fluent thought. When you read a sentence like this one, your past experience leads you to believe that it’s written by a thinking, feeling human. And, in this instance, there is indeed a human typing these words: [Hi, there!] But these days, some sentences that appear remarkably humanlike are actually generated by AI systems that have been trained on massive amounts of human text.
Phys.org

People-powered research and experiential learning: Unraveling hidden biodiversity

Ask any scientist—for every "Eureka!" moment, there's a lot of less-than-glamorous work behind the scenes. Making discoveries about everything from a new species of dinosaur to insights about climate change entails some slogging through seemingly endless data and measurements that can be mind-numbing in large doses. Community science shares...
MedicalXpress

Global team of scientists discover new gene causing severe neurodevelopmental delays

An international team of researchers led by UC Davis geneticist Suma Shankar has discovered a new gene implicated in a neurodevelopmental condition called DPH5-related diphthamide-deficiency syndrome. The syndrome is caused by DPH5 gene variants that may lead to embryonic death or profound neurodevelopmental delays. Findings from their study were published...
Space.com

Nebula: Definition, location and variants

Nebula are giant clouds of interstellar gas that play a key role in the life-cycle of stars. Nebula is a Latin word meaning "cloud", but in an astronomical context, it refers to any celestial object which appears cloud-like when viewed through a telescope. When telescopes weren’t as powerful as they...
Phys.org

Scientists propose solution to long-puzzling fusion problem

The paradox startled scientists at the U.S Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) more than a dozen years ago. The more heat they beamed into a spherical tokamak, a magnetic facility designed to reproduce the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars, the less the central temperature increased.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vaping cannabinoid acetate leads to formation of deadly gas

A new study by Portland State University's Robert Strongin doctoral student Kaelas Munger provides insight into the potential risks of vaping cannabinoid acetates. They found that the toxic gas known as ketene is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping conditions. Ketene was found previously by researchers studying vitamin E acetate in 2019 in the emissions from a commercial e-cigarette. This led to ketene's identification as a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak that led to nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. as of February 2020. While ketene is known to be toxic to humans, Strongin said it's too dangerous to study in order to fully understand its impact on the human body.
MedicalXpress

Blood-based biomarkers as a promising tool for early detection of incipient tuberculosis in people living with HIV

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one-quarter of the world's population is estimated to be infected by TB bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), which can cause tuberculosis (TB). Although it is preventable and curable, 1.5 million people die from the infectious lung disease each year. TB is also a leading cause of death for people living with HIV. Most people infected with TB bacteria remain in a stage of latent TB and never develop TB disease. However, about 5 to 15% of people with latent TB may develop active TB disease in the future and potentially spread it to others. As X-ray and CT diagnostics are too unspecific for early and accurate detection of subclinical TB disease, there are to date no diagnostic tools to assess TB disease activity in living patients during clinically latent TB or during a HIV/TB coinfection.
Phys.org

Beyond the clouds: Finding galaxies behind galaxies

There are hundreds of billions of galaxies in the universe, each containing billions of stars, and found in every part of the sky. But in some directions, nearby galaxies block the view of the more distant cosmos. Now a team from the University of Keele have created the largest ever map of previously hidden galaxies. Jessica Craig is presenting their work this week at the National Astronomy Meeting at the University of Warwick.
